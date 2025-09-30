Advertisement
Female pedestrian critically injured by hit-and-run driver in Newport Beach

Police are searching for a driver they believe struck a woman near MacArthur Boulevard and East Coast Highway Monday.
By City News Service

Newport Beach police are searching for a hit-and-run driver, after a woman was found on the roadway near MacArthur Boulevard and East Coast Highway having sustained critical injuries, according to authorities.

Officers were dispatched to the area shortly before 10:30 p.m. Monday and located the female pedestrian — whose identity was not being released to the public Tuesday — lying on the road, the Newport Beach Police Department reported.

Paramedics arrived on scene and rushed the victim to a nearby trauma center, where she was listed in critical condition.

“The initial investigation found a vehicle struck this pedestrian and fled the scene,” according to a police statement. “The suspect vehicle is unknown at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.”

Anyone who may have information regarding the crash is urged to call the Newport Beach Police Department at (949) 644-3747.

