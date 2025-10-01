U.S. military planes won’t fly at Pacific Airshow due to government shutdown

The F-35 Lightning II, F-22 Raptor and A-10 Thunderbolt are among the U.S. military planes that now won’t be included this year.

The United States Air Force Thunderbirds have become a fan-favorite tradition at the Pacific Airshow, typically rumbling through the sky in Huntington Beach in mid-afternoon on show weekend.

Things will be different this year.

No U.S. military aircraft will participate in this weekend’s Pacific Airshow due to the federal government shutdown, show director Kevin Elliott reported in an email update to fans on Wednesday.

“While this is certainly disappointing news, we are excited to share that Pacific Airshow Huntington Beach will continue as scheduled this Friday through Sunday with an outstanding lineup of world-class domestic and international performances,” Elliott wrote.

The F-35 Lightning II, F-22 Raptor and A-10 Thunderbolt are among the other military planes that now won’t be included this year.

This year’s show will still feature the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, the Royal Air Force Falcons from the United Kingdom and other international planes.

“Fans can look forward to full days of thrilling performances, exciting activations, and the one-of-a-kind camaraderie and beach party atmosphere that Pacific Airshow is known for,” Elliott wrote in the email.

The event, billed as the largest air show in the country by attendance, has been a bit snake-bitten recently. Last year’s Pacific Airshow was blanketed by a persistent marine layer at the beach, hampering visibility throughout the weekend.