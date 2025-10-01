Volunteers needed for two dozen Love Laguna Beach projects this weekend

Laguna Beach residents are invited to participate in a citywide day of volunteering on Saturday, as the fourth annual Love Laguna Beach event will kick off the first weekend of October.

Gail Onodera, an organizer for Love Laguna Beach, said approximately 200 people showed up to help out last year, and more are being sought for roughly two dozen projects planned this time around.

A list of project descriptions and the number of volunteers needed for each can be found at lovelagunabeach.org. Residents can get involved in a variety of ways.

Volunteers can sign up in advance at the Love Laguna Beach website, then show up at the Laguna Beach Community and Susi Q Center at 8 a.m. on Saturday. Participants will be sent out to their respective projects at 9 a.m.

“It’s such an easy way to bring people together and have a common ground, connecting with each other no matter what’s going on,” said Onodera, co-director of the children’s ministry at Laguna Presbyterian. “It’s always fun to see the fruits of your labor, and then you can drive by it every day if you live here.

“That’s what’s been cool about the last four years, is watching the connections that have been made, the people that have met and now help a lot of these organizations on a regular basis.”

Community beautification opportunities are numerous. Some volunteers will tackle the overgrown yard at the home of the late Skipper Carrillo, fondly remembered in the community for his support of local athletics and his stylish well-wishing mantra, “Have a home-run day.”

Gardening projects include work in the native plant pollinator garden at Top of the World Elementary, tending to the South Laguna Community Garden Park, planting succulents at the Friendship Shelter’s alternative sleeping location in the canyon, and sprucing up the flower beds at the Vista Aliso senior housing property.

Love Laguna Beach also offers a chance to have fun and interact with adults with developmental disabilities at Glennwood House, which helps its residents learn the skills needed to live independently.

At the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, people 14 years of age and older will paint primer over a wall in the play yard in preparation for a mural to be completed in partnership with Laguna College of Art and Design.

Catmosphere Laguna is looking for assistance with an adoption event, and volunteers will be trained to answer questions about the process for those looking to give cats and kittens a fur-ever home.

St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church is hosting a blessing of the pets event, which will be accompanied by a donation drive. A list of requested items — including collars, leashes, pet sweaters and oral hygiene chews — is available on the project listing.

There will also be a beach cleanup at Main Beach, and for the first time, the community day of volunteerism will include a partnership with Laguna Canyon Foundation for a land-tending project. Other partnering organizations include the Laguna Food Pantry, Sally’s Fund, Just Gather, Waymakers and Laguna Beach Girl Scouts.

“There really is something for everybody, whether you are able to do labor or not,” Onodera said in promoting the event during a recent City Council meeting.

Sponsors are also key to the operation, Onodera said. In addition to using sponsorship funds to cover costs for T-shirts and yard signs to raise awareness of the event, she would like to assemble an inventory of yard supplies for the beautification projects that have become commonplace.