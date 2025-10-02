Shutdown effect: Canadian Snowbirds, not U.S. military, to take center stage at Pacific Airshow this weekend

Microjet air show pilot Torrey Ward explains the components of the Microjet to the Huntington Beach Fire Department’s Marine Safety Division during a Pacific Airshow news conference Thursday at Santa Ana’s Lyon Air Museum.

The Pacific Airshow will roar into Huntington Beach this weekend, although it will be without some familiar performers.

The news dropped Wednesday that United States military planes would not participate in the show due to the federal government shutdown.

On Thursday the air show held its official event news conference at Lyon Air Museum in Santa Ana.

Advertisement

Without the popular U.S. military planes such as the Air Force Thunderbirds, the Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds will be the headlining act at the Pacific Airshow, running Friday through Sunday, casting pilots from north of the border into the spotlight.

Huntington Beach Mayor Pat Burns chats with the pilot for the Red Bull helicopter during the official Pacific Airshow event press conference at Lyon Air Museum Thursday. (James Carbone)

Quite a turn of events, eh?

“Everybody jokes about Canada, until all of sudden you have a budget shutdown,” Pacific Airshow director Kevin Elliott quipped at Thursday’s conference. “Then they go, ‘Aren’t you glad we’re not the 51st state?’ And I said, ‘Yes, sir.’”

The Snowbirds will be making their first appearance at the show since 2023, according to Major Brent Handy, who is now in his second year as team lead of the group.

Up to nine Canadian planes will fly in formation, with one pilot and one technician in each.

Handy said the team is in good spirits, as this is their second-to-last show of the season. They’ll wrap up their 2025 engagements next weekend at Fleet Week in San Francisco.

Mike Daniel, right, a pilot for the Pacific Airshow flying the Cub Crafters FX3, is interviewed by the media on Thursday. (James Carbone)

“I’m glad we’re able to support,” Handy said. “I’d like to say Canada is a small but reliable partner of the [United] States in every way. I think this year is a good demonstration of that, with the wildfires here in Southern California. Canada did contribute Canadian-built water bomber aircraft and personnel on the ground fighting those wildfires. I think that’s typical of the level of cooperation that we have.”

Civilian pilots will also play a key role this weekend.

Emma McDonald is an aerobatic stunt pilot from Australia who will be flying the Extra 300L, a two-seater plane she said can reach acceleration of up to 10g — 10 times the force of Earth’s gravity felt on the surface. For the show, she expects to travel up to about 250 miles per hour.

This is McDonald’s second time performing in Huntington Beach but her first time flying solo in the United States. She previously flew with the Australian Red Bull team in 2023.

She said that, for her, flying is about inspiring the next generation of would-be pilots.

“Even without the [U.S.] military being here, there’s still some amazing aviation to be seen,” McDonald said. “If you’re coming down to the beach just to see the Thunderbirds, I highly recommend coming and having a look at all the other acts out there. There are some incredible people, who are flying some incredible machines that you don’t get to see very often.”

Luke Czepiela, a pilot from Poland who will open the Pacific Airshow, looks over his Carbon Cub UL in Santa Ana on Thursday. (James Carbone)

The weather in Huntington Beach this weekend is expected to be partly cloudy, with temperatures approaching the mid-70s. Last year, a thick marine layer enveloped the coast for much of the Pacific Airshow.

“Throughout the process of planning this year, I just said, ‘All I want is three days of sun,’” Elliott said. “I should have said, ‘All I want is three days of sun and a continuing [federal budget] resolution,’ but I didn’t say that. Maybe next year, that’s what I’ll say.”

About 6,000 students from across Southern California are expected to attend the show free on Friday as part of a “Students With Altitude” day. They’ll have chances to participate in STEM-based activities on the beach and visit the NEXTGN STEM LAB, an interactive hub featuring exhibitors such as Edwards Air Force Base and drone activities.

Elliott said even without the U.S. military participation this year, the Pacific Airshow has more than enough talent assembled. He noted that the circumstances are actually opening up chances for other pilots throughout Southern California, who always wanted to participate at Huntington Beach but never quite made the cut.

The Red Bull helicopter lands for the official Pacific Airshow event press conference at Lyon Air Museum in Santa Ana on Thursday. (James Carbone)

“Yes, we love our military,” Elliott said. “Yes, everybody loves fast jets, but I think people are going to come away from this with a new appreciation for what Pacific Airshow really is. It’s an opportunity for families to get off their phones, get outside and connect with each other.”

Gates open at 9 a.m. each day of the Pacific Airshow, with the event running from about 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. south of the Huntington Beach Pier. The schedule for each day will be released that morning.