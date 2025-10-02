Huntington Beach woman pleads guilty to $2.8-million embezzlement scheme

As part of the Huntington Beach woman’s plea deal on embezzlement charges, she agreed to turn over stolen goods such as jewelry and designer bags as well as homes in Madison, Alabama and Waikoloa, Hawaii.

A Huntington Beach woman pleaded guilty Thursday to embezzling about $2.8 million from a Garden Grove-based instant noodle maker.

Tae Miyaji Jones pleaded guilty to seven counts of mail fraud and three counts of wire fraud. She is scheduled to be sentenced April 6.

Jones admitted in her plea agreement to embezzling $2,894,441 from 2017 through July 2023.

Jones was an account manager for a company listed as S.F. in court documents when she transferred money from corporate accounts to her personal accounts to pay for home mortgages, jewelry, car loans and credit card debt, according to her plea agreement. She also doctored records to hide evidence of the theft, prosecutors said.

According to her LinkedIn account, Jones was employed by Sanyo Foods Corp.

