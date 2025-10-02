Laguna Beach Unified appoints new chief business officer following departure of Jeff Dixon

Manoj Roychowdhury has been selected as the new assistant superintendent of business services for the Laguna Beach Unified School District.

The Laguna Beach Unified School District last week announced the appointment of Manoj Roychowdhury as the incoming assistant superintendent of business services.

Roychowdhury will take over a position previously held by Jeff Dixon, who made a lateral move to the Newport-Mesa Unified School District in June.

“I am honored to join Laguna Beach Unified School District and contribute to its proud tradition of educational excellence,” Roychowdhury said following the appointment, which came at the LBUSD school board meeting on Sept. 25. “The district’s rich history, strong community partnerships, and unwavering commitment to student success reflect values that deeply resonate with me.

Advertisement

“I look forward to working alongside the board of education, superintendent, staff and families to build on this foundation and ensure that our resources continue to support innovative learning opportunities and outstanding achievement for every student.”

Roychowdhury arrives after spending the past four years as associate superintendent of business services for the Hacienda La Puente Unified School District. Prior to that, he served as assistant superintendent of business services for the Santa Ana Unified School District from 2017 to September 2021 and the El Rancho Unified School District from 2016 to 2017. He also held the position of chief financial officer for the West Covina Unified School District for five years, beginning in 2011.

In Laguna Beach, Roychowdhury will be the district’s chief business officer, overseeing facilities, fiscal services, nutrition, purchasing, risk management and transportation.

The contract, which begins on Oct. 13, is for an initial three-year term through June 30, 2028, with a starting base salary of $291,118. The base salary will increase by 3% annually following the first year of service. Roychowdhury’s total salary for the first year will be $314,169.40, including stipends for communications, mileage and certifications.

“Manoj stood out among a highly qualified pool of candidates and joins us at an important time for our district,” District Supt. Jason Glass said in a statement. “As we continue to define and sharpen our priorities, his technical expertise and collaborative style will be a tremendous asset. His steady approach and proven record of success will bring strength and clarity to our leadership team, and I am confident he will be a valued partner in supporting our students, staff and community.”