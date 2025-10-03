Pacific Airshow returns to sunny skies, happy crowds in Huntington Beach

Luke Czepiela, a pilot from Poland, takes off in his Carbon Cub UL to start the Pacific Airshow at the Huntington Beach Pier on Friday.

The Pacific Airshow returned to Huntington Beach Friday without its usual arsenal of planes, as United States military planes were barred from performing due to an ongoing federal government shutdown.

However, the sunny skies that predominated throughout the show’s first day seemed a bellwether of success, after last year’s show was hampered by a thick and persistent marine layer that lasted throughout the weekend.

The Dawn Patrol Airshow 6X RV’s fly over the Huntington Beach Pier on Friday. (James Carbone)

Advertisement

The Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds ripped through the sky in mid-afternoon, taking center stage as the new closing act.

Emma McDonald of Australia, in the Extra 330L, does a flyover during Friday’s show. (James Carbone)

Australian pilot Emma McDonald, flying the Extra 330L plane, also entertained fans with a pair of routines, while a B-29 Doc and B-25 named “Guardian of Freedom” also made an appearance alongside other civilian and international planes.

Spectators watch and take pictures during the Pacific Airshow on Friday in Huntington Beach. (James Carbone)

This year’s show is the first since the Huntington Beach City Council approved an agreement of up to 25 years about a month ago, locking the show into Surf City on a long-term basis. In August, the California Coastal Commission approved a five-year permit to operate the show, instituting 21 special conditions that the Pacific Airshow LLC must abide by to mitigate impacts on natural resources and public access to surrounding beach property.

The B-25 “Guardian of Freedom” makes an appearance during the Pacific Airshow on Friday in Huntington Beach. (James Carbone)

The Pacific Airshow continues through Sunday, with performances slated to start at about 10:30 a.m. each day and seating available south of the Huntington Beach Pier.

Tickets start at $36.