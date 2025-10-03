Advertisement
News

Pacific Airshow returns to sunny skies, happy crowds in Huntington Beach

Polish pilot Luke Czepiela flies his Carbon Cub UL to start the Pacific Airshow at the Huntington Beach Pier on Friday.
Luke Czepiela, a pilot from Poland, takes off in his Carbon Cub UL to start the Pacific Airshow at the Huntington Beach Pier on Friday.
(James Carbone)
Matthew Szabo
By Matt Szabo
Staff Writer Contact

The Pacific Airshow returned to Huntington Beach Friday without its usual arsenal of planes, as United States military planes were barred from performing due to an ongoing federal government shutdown.

However, the sunny skies that predominated throughout the show’s first day seemed a bellwether of success, after last year’s show was hampered by a thick and persistent marine layer that lasted throughout the weekend.

The Dawn Patrol Airshow 6X RV's fly over the Huntington Beach Pier on Friday.
(James Carbone)
Advertisement

The Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds ripped through the sky in mid-afternoon, taking center stage as the new closing act.

Emma McDonald of Australia, in the Extra 330L, does a flyover during Friday's show.
(James Carbone)

Australian pilot Emma McDonald, flying the Extra 330L plane, also entertained fans with a pair of routines, while a B-29 Doc and B-25 named “Guardian of Freedom” also made an appearance alongside other civilian and international planes.

Spectators watch and take pictures during the Pacific Airshow on Friday in Huntington Beach.
(James Carbone)

This year’s show is the first since the Huntington Beach City Council approved an agreement of up to 25 years about a month ago, locking the show into Surf City on a long-term basis. In August, the California Coastal Commission approved a five-year permit to operate the show, instituting 21 special conditions that the Pacific Airshow LLC must abide by to mitigate impacts on natural resources and public access to surrounding beach property.

The B-25 "Guardian of Freedom" makes an appearance during the Pacific Airshow on Friday in Huntington Beach.
(James Carbone)

The Pacific Airshow continues through Sunday, with performances slated to start at about 10:30 a.m. each day and seating available south of the Huntington Beach Pier.

Tickets start at $36.

The Undaunted Airshows Vans RV7 + Vans RV8 team performs aerobatic aviation during the Pacific Airshow on Friday.
(James Carbone)
NewsHuntington Beach

All the latest on Orange County from Orange County.

Get our free TimesOC newsletter.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Matt Szabo

Matt Szabo covers the city of Huntington Beach and sports for the Daily Pilot. A Southern California native and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo graduate, he has been working for L.A. Times Community News since 2006 and still loves talking to people about their hopes and dreams.

More on this Subject

Most Read in News

Advertisement