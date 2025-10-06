Suspect dies after crashing his SUV during a police pursuit in Huntington Beach

The pursuit began after Huntington Beach police responded to a call about a vehicle being driven recklessly around PCH and Brookhurst Street at around 12:50 a.m. Saturday, according to a department spokesperson.

The driver of a black SUV was killed Saturday after leading Huntington Beach police on a pursuit, running red lights and crashing into another vehicle.

The pursuit started at about 12:50 a.m. Saturday when officers from the Huntington Beach Police Department responded to a call about a vehicle being driven recklessly and running red lights around Pacific Coast Highway and Brookhurst Street, according to HBPD spokesman Corbin Carson.

The driver failed to yield when officers attempted a traffic stop at Beach Boulevard and Talbert Avenue and fled north on Beach to Warner Avenue, where he crashed into another vehicle and a pole at a high rate of speed, Carson said.

“Officers and paramedics attempted life-saving measures; however, the driver succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene,’’ Carson said.

The woman in the other vehicle was treated at the scene, he said.

A news videographer who went to the scene said the woman was eventually taken to a hospital, and that both vehicles were SUV’s. The videographer also said a dog in the suspect’s vehicle was taken for treatment of injuries by Orange County Animal Care.

The intersection of Beach Boulevard and Warner Avenue was closed for several hours while the California Highway Patrol investigated the crash.