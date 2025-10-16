Huntington Beach jumps in together for adrenal cancer fundraiser

HB Corner Market owner Suzanne Iacono, left, and Huntington Beach artist Toni Haas pose with art Haas has donated for Saturday’s fundraiser.

Being a part of the Surf City community is important for HB Corner Market owner Suzanne Iacono.

Anyone is liable to come into her popular market downtown for a sip of coffee or a snack. On Thursday morning, Huntington Beach Police Chief Eric Parra stopped by the establishment.

“I have such a cute little spot here, and everyone just loves to be a part of it,” Iacono said. “So anything that I do, I feel like people are willing to jump in.”

Standing as proof of that is the help she’s recently received from local artists and small businesses in planning a fundraiser for a cause important to her heart.

Iacono will host a charity event Saturday, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Mesa Studios in Costa Mesa. Money raised will go to Adrenal Cure Collective, a nonprofit seeking to advance awareness and fund research for adrenocortical carcinoma.

A painting donated by Huntington Beach artist Melissa Murphy for Saturday’s fundraiser. (Matt Szabo)

The business owner said that two years ago, Julia Lehman, the mother of her boyfriend, Alex, was diagnosed with adrenal cancer, which is known for being extremely rare. It affects less than one in a million people.

“Honoring [Lehman] is priceless,” Iacono said. “About eight years ago, I had thyroid cancer, and we just talked about how positivity gets you through such hard times. Having a good outlook and focusing on the good things, that helps you get through things.”

Lehman, a 66-year-old Dallas resident, and several of her family members will be flying into Orange County for Saturday night’s silent auction and art sale.

She is a watercolor artist herself, and several of her pieces will be up for sale.

“It just snowballed,” Lehman, who has gone through chemotherapy and radiation and is now on immunotherapy, said of the event in a phone interview. “Suzanne is working so hard for this. I’m not quite as energetic as Suzanne, but I don’t think she’s quite as old as me yet. Nobody is as energetic as Suzanne.”

A sampling of the artwork of Julia Lehman, who has Stage 3 adrenal cancer. (Matt Szabo)

Iacono said more than 60 art pieces and silent auction items have been donated by local artists and small businesses. Surf City local Melissa Murphy, Corky Carroll and Australian Jonas Claesson are a few of the artists who have donated works.

Toni Haas, another Huntington Beach-based artist, curated the artworks that guests will find at the fundraiser.

“I was honored to do that,” Haas said. “Suzanne is so wonderful, she does so much for the community and gets everybody involved. Curating the art was really fun, because I got to know the artists a little bit better.”

Saturday night’s event will feature free food, drinks, music and flowers. Iacono is hoping for a good turnout.

She knows the local community has already turned up for her.

“Anytime anybody says to me, ‘Do you want to jump in?’ I’m always a yes,” Iacono said. “So, I don’t feel uncomfortable to reach out.”

Lehman made Saturday’s cocktail list, which is ironic because she can’t drink due to the medications she’s taking.

“I hope you all enjoy,” she said with a laugh. “I’ll live vicariously.”