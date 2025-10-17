Fullerton’s Rosary Academy marks 60 years of educating female leaders

Katie Webb Brundige, Rosary Academy alumna, Intertwined Events CEO and co-founder of RAD Camp (Rising Against Disabilities), plays with adopted son Riley at their home in Orange.

She may be more than two decades removed from walking the halls at Fullerton’s Rosary Academy, but Katie Webb Brundige believes the all-girls Catholic school shaped her life.

For proof, one has to look no further than the Intertwined Inc. event planning company she co-founded with Meghan Clem.

Intertwined has 28 employees, all of them women.

“Basically, it’s a mini-Rosary at work, all of the time,” Brundige said, later adding, “I run a small sorority house.”

Beyoncé once sang that girls run the world; Brundige is doing her best to hold up her end of the bargain.

Rosary Academy alumna Katie Webb Brundige, pictured at her home in Orange. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Brundige and Clem started Rising Above Disabilities (RAD) Camp in 2014 with about 60 campers. This summer, more than 260 adults and children with developmental disabilities took part over three sessions, and a recent gala raised more than $500,000.

What sets Irvine-based RAD Camp apart from many others, Brundige said, is that parents or caregivers don’t need to tag along.

“They can just drop them off, and we have 24/7 nursing care, we have one-on-one volunteer support, so they’re fully taken care of,” she said. “It takes the burden off the family for that week, so they can get the respite they so desperately need, and the campers can have independence.”

The number 60 also is significant for Brundige’s alma mater. Rosary celebrates six decades in existence this year, and the Fullerton school held its 60th anniversary Royal Gala Sept. 13.

Katie Webb Brundige plays with her adopted son, Riley, at their home in Orange. Riley has Down syndrome. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Brundige, who was in Rosary‘s class of 2003, was honored at the gala.

“Part of our charism (a Christian term for a spiritual gift) is to serve the dear neighbor without distinction, and she’s really done that,” Rosary Head of School Shawna Pautsch said. “She’s created these wonderful opportunities for these students, these campers, individuals trying to rise above their disability. It gives them those opportunities to really think bigger and do more, to have their life dramatically changed in some way by being able to participate in camp.”

Brundige’s advocacy for special needs children goes beyond business hours, extending to her Orange home. She and her husband have adopted two.

Alex, 6, has autism and Prader-Willi syndrome, a rare genetic disorder partially characterized by a chronic hunger.

“If you think of like the ‘hangry’-ist you’ve ever felt in your life, that is how he’ll live every day,” Brundige said.

Katie Webb Brundige and her son, Riley, at their home in Orange. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Riley, who is almost 4, has Down syndrome. October is National Down Syndrome Awareness Month.

Brundige was partially inspired to serve the disability community by her late uncle, who had cerebral palsy and died a few years ago. He lived in Canada, and she didn’t get to see him often, but her passion was sparked.

“Back in the day, people with disabilities were basically put in homes and told that they were useless, but my grandma fought for him and advocated from a very early time, when it wasn’t cool to do so,” she said. “She was like my biggest role model. His presence in my life was definitely a game changer.”

She started volunteering at a different special needs camp while attending Rosary, before going to college at San Diego State.

Rosary has seen opportunities blossom for women in general since the school was founded in 1965 and wants to continue providing for its young women for decades to come.

At last month’s gala, Rosary introduced the new Rosary Royals Foundation, a permanent endowment to secure funding and provide tuition assistance.

Pautsch said the goal is to give students the confidence to go out and take on the world — not just for college, but for life.

Katie Webb Brundage, left, pictured with Rosary Academy Head of School Shawna Pautsch at the school’s 60th anniversary Royal Gala on Sept. 13. (Courtesy of Rosary Academy)

“They are future mothers and attorneys and doctors and teachers, and possible Nobel laureates, everything else they’re going to go off and do,” Pautsch said. “We want to make sure that when they leave here, they really have that confidence and belief in who they are and what they can do. That’s based on who we are as a Catholic institution as well. They have that faith as their base, and they are enough to take on whatever they want to do in their life.”

Pautsch is in her ninth year as head of school at Rosary, which has 460 students, but she has been at the school for more than three decades overall. In that time, she’s seen some alumnae do some remarkable things.

Another member of Brundige’s class, Jenn McCall, became the first female referee from the United States to referee water polo at the Olympics last year in Paris.

“I was in a panel one time, and there was a girl who was working at NASA, and someone else was a financial advisor who was making millions of dollars,” Brundige said. “I was like, ‘I shouldn’t even be in this panel.’ So much talent has come out of there, and I think it’s so cool that everyone keeps coming back to show the current girls that you can do whatever you want.”