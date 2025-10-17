Documentary of Irvine’s story to launch in November, with talk planned at Sherman Library Oct. 21

Video producer Nathan Gopen spent two years of researching material for his documentary, “The Story of Irvine.” Above, a scene depicts a prospector during the California Gold Rush.

Orange County video producer Nathan Gopen had lived in Irvine for many years before he realized the significance of his city to the area’s history and planning.

Hired for a drone job a few years ago, he was asked to capture aerial footage of several master-planned communities on the Irvine Ranch — including Orchard Hills, Turtle Ridge, Pacific Ridge and Newport Coast. The experience proved illuminating.

“It really opened my eyes,” said Gopen, founder and creative lead at OC Web Media, an Irvine-based video production and digital storytelling studio. “I’d lived in Irvine for decades, but I suddenly saw the city in a new light — not just as a place to live, but as the result of decades of thoughtful design. I’d already produced a short documentary years earlier that incorporated aerials, but this felt like the beginning of something much larger.”

The result was his first feature-length historical documentary, “The Story of Irvine,” which will be released as a multi-episode web series starting Nov. 15. He said each episode will cover a different chapter of Irvine’s transformation — from ranch lands to master-planned community — and will feature expert interviews, archival materials and stories from those who helped shape the city.

The Katie Wheeler Branch Library, a modern replica of the original Irvine family home, located at Irvine Ranch Historic Park. (Courtesy of OC Public Libraries / OC Web Media)

On Oct. 21, from 7 to 8 p.m., Gopen will present a lecture with Mike Stockstill, co-author of the book “Transforming the Irvine Ranch,” who is also featured in the documentary. “Evening Lecture — The History of Irvine Ranch” is a ticketed event ($10 for members and $20 for non-members) that will take place at Sherman Library & Gardens in Corona del Mar.

“Most people in Irvine have a little bit of understanding about some part of it,” Stockstill said of Irvine’s history. “They’ve heard of UCI or they’ve heard of Joan Irvine, but … what’s the old saying? Those who do not understand history are condemned to repeat it. It’s just important to understand why this place looks like it does and why it functions the way it does, and that you know what the philosophy was that sets it apart.”

Stockstill, who worked in newspaper journalism before working for the Irvine Co. and, later, in public and government relations, became interested in Irvine history when working for the company.

“Irvine has become probably the most important town, I would say, in Orange County because of the university and also because of the balance [from] when it was first set up,” Stockstill said. “You know, the idea was [that] we’re going to build these two huge employment centers at either side of the town and we’re going to put the people in the middle. What does that mean? That means less commuting and a strong tax base. … If you look down in the Irvine Spectrum, a lot of the companies that have located there have started there. There’s a direct connection to UC Irvine.”

He said one of the things that struck him most in all his research is the role that Joan Irvine Smith played in the the Irvine Co.’s decision to donate 1,000 acres of land to the University of California system for UCI.

Joan Irvine Smith, photographed in 1993 at the Irvine Museum, is credited by historians for being instrumental in the Irvine Co.’s decision to donate 1,000 acres of land to the University of California system for UCI. (Robert Lachman / Los Angeles Times)

“All the research that we did showed that … had it not been for Joan, I think [co-author H. Pike Oliver] and I both believe the UCI deal would never have happened,” Stockstill said. “She campaigned hard for it. She was really instrumental in making it happen.”

Gopen said doing the research to create the documentary was a fascinating journey. One of his favorite parts of the process was visiting a wide range of locations that each reflected a different part of Irvine’s story. They filmed at the Irvine Ranch Historic Park, the Irvine Historical Museum, UC Irvine, the San Joaquin Marsh and the Woodbridge High School Auditorium. The interviews are interwoven with cinematic B-roll and aerials, including open-space preserves, nature trails and greenbelt neighborhoods.

“We’ve spent over two years gathering material — including interviews with city planners, historians, corporate leaders, longtime residents and people who helped shape Irvine from the ground up,” he said. “Our goal has always been to balance historical depth with personal connection. So much of what makes this city special isn’t just the master planning — it’s the people who built it, moved here, grew up here and shaped it into what it is today.”

