Pacific Coast Highway in Newport Beach teems with protesters for ‘No Kings Day’
Carrying signs and American flags, thousands of demonstrators lined both sides of Pacific Coast Highway near Jamboree Road in Newport Beach Saturday afternoon to take part in the second nationwide “No Kings Day” protest organized by groups who object to actions of the Trump administration.
In the months since the first “No Kings” protests were held June 14, the White House has stepped up immigration raids, filed lawsuits against universities and media outlets, and undertaken prosecutions of people the president sees as his enemies.
Standing on a large boulder, California gubernatorial candidate and former U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, a Democrat, addressed the crowd gathered in Newport Beach.
“I’m proud of everyone here for standing up for American values,” Porter said.
A core principle of the No Kings events is a commitment to maintain a peaceful movement in a nonviolent manner by setting an example in the case of potential confrontations, according to organizers.
And, although Saturday’s demonstration along Pacific Coast Highway was peaceful, a non-stop blare of vehicle horns filled the air.
A few drivers became impatient as the typical flow of traffic merging from Jamboree right onto PCH was interrupted by a crossing guard assisting demonstrators moving toward the median. Some drivers yelled obscenities at the crowd as they passed through.
About 2,700 “No Kings Day” protests were scheduled across the U.S. Saturday, under the slogan “No Thrones. No Crowns. No Kings.”