Pacific Coast Highway in Newport Beach teems with protesters for ‘No Kings Day’

Protesters hold signs and carry American flags in Newport Beach Saturday afternoon in unity with thousands around Southern California who participated in a “No Kings Day” demonstration.

Carrying signs and American flags, thousands of demonstrators lined both sides of Pacific Coast Highway near Jamboree Road in Newport Beach Saturday afternoon to take part in the second nationwide “No Kings Day” protest organized by groups who object to actions of the Trump administration.

In the months since the first “No Kings” protests were held June 14, the White House has stepped up immigration raids, filed lawsuits against universities and media outlets, and undertaken prosecutions of people the president sees as his enemies.

Gubernatorial candidate and former U.S. Congresswoman Katie Porter (D-Irvine) addresses the crowd during the No Kings demonstration in Newport Beach. (Susan Hoffman)

Standing on a large boulder, California gubernatorial candidate and former U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, a Democrat, addressed the crowd gathered in Newport Beach.

“I’m proud of everyone here for standing up for American values,” Porter said.

A core principle of the No Kings events is a commitment to maintain a peaceful movement in a nonviolent manner by setting an example in the case of potential confrontations, according to organizers.

And, although Saturday’s demonstration along Pacific Coast Highway was peaceful, a non-stop blare of vehicle horns filled the air.

A passenger in a car passing through taunts No Kings protesters in Newport Beach with thumbs down Saturday as a demonstrator tries to talk to her. (Susan Hoffman)

A few drivers became impatient as the typical flow of traffic merging from Jamboree right onto PCH was interrupted by a crossing guard assisting demonstrators moving toward the median. Some drivers yelled obscenities at the crowd as they passed through.

About 2,700 “No Kings Day” protests were scheduled across the U.S. Saturday, under the slogan “No Thrones. No Crowns. No Kings.”