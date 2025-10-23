Methane gas leak leads to evacuations on a Balboa Peninsula street

Concrete Corning technicians on Thursday at the scene of methane gas leak at 3606 Marcus Ave., Newport Beach

Several residences on Newport Beach’s Balboa Peninsula were placed under evacuation orders Wednesday due to a methane gas leak.

According to Newport Beach Fire Chief Jeff Boyles, the property owner at 3606 Marcus Ave. has experienced crude oil seeping into the home at least since summer. The oil has been rising up through the floor from a 1920s-vintage capped oil well situated 800 feet below the property.

“We’ve been back here several times since August to monitor the air quality from the oil seepage,” Boyles said Thursday. “NBFD crews, along with OC Health, tested the methane and hydrogen sulfide levels yesterday and found the level of flammability and toxicity too high for residents’ safety.

Boyles said the gases are pressurized beneath the foundation and trying to escape through the concrete. Officials decided to evacuate nearby residents as a precaution until remediation efforts could be employed to relieve pipes and help dissipate the gases.

“We wanted to make sure nearby residences didn’t have any type of ignition sources, like smoking,” the chief continued, adding that seven residences adjacent to the north and south of the affected home were evacuated as a preventive measure.

Mark Vukojevic, utilities director for the city of Newport Beach, points toward the source of the methane leak in a home on Marcus Avenue Thursday afternoon as Concrete Corning technicians look on. (Susan Hoffman)

The city issed a news release following discovery of the methane gas Wednesday.

“Our top priority is the safety of residents and our neighborhoods,” City Manager Grace Leung stated. “We are taking swift action to protect the public while closely assessing the situation and coordinating with partner agencies.”

Neighbors across the street from the house where the seepage has been taking place said Thursday police officers knocked on their doors at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to alert them about a problem in the immediate vicinity.

As a precaution, caution tape was placed across a nearby alley entrance, the residents said.