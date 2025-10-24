Former city of Commerce official hired to serve as Newport Beach’s city clerk

(Courtesy of the city of Newport Beach)

A woman who most recently held the position of city clerk and director of administrative services for the City of Commerce in Los Angeles County stepped into her new role as city clerk of Newport Beach this week.

Lena Shumway was named to the position by the Newport Beach City Council during an Oct. 14 regular meeting. She is the permanent replacement for longtime City Clerk Leilani Brown, who retired in June.

Newport Beach began the recruitment process months ago, following Brown’s retirement announcement last spring. Shumway emerged as a top candidate after a series of interviews.

During the council meeting, councilmembers approved Shumway’s contract; she reported to work on Monday.

“Lena brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the city clerk’s office,” Mayor Joe Stapleton stated in a news release following the meeting. “Her strong background in public service and commitment to transparency will continue the high standards of professionalism our residents expect.”

Shumway’s contract is for a three-year term that runs through December 2028. Her starting annual salary is roughly $200,000.

The city cerk’s responsibilities include serving as Newport Beach’s custodian of records, preparing city council meeting agendas, overseeing local elections and ensuring compliance with the California Public Records Act.

Shumway comes to the position with 15 years of professional experience working in local government. Prior to her role in the city of Commerce, she worked as an assistant city clerk in Lomita and earned a master’s degree in political science with an emphasis on public administration.

Stapleton touted Shumway’s accomplishments as a demonstration of “proven leadership.”

Newport Beach resident Jim Mosher, who spoke at the Oct. 14 meeting, said he trusted councilmembers made a good hire. He urged city officials to thank Molly Perry, who served as interim city clerk through the transition period, for her work.

“I think she’s done a good job,” Mosher said.

Stapleton thanked Perry for coming out of retirement to assist Newport Beach in that capacity following Brown’s departure.

After a unanimous 7-0 vote to hire her, the mayor congratulated Shumway on her appointment to the permanent position.

“Welcome to the team,” he said.