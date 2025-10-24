Advertisement
News

Airplane in distress makes emergency landing on the sand in Huntington Beach

Responders assist after a small plane makes an emergency landing on the sand in Huntington Beach Thursday night.
(Courtesy of the Huntington Beach Police Department)
By City News Service

Two people traveling in a small airplane that made an emergency landing Thursday night on the sand in Huntington Beach after experiencing engine trouble are safe today, city officials said.

A helicopter pilot with the Huntington Beach Police Department overheard radio traffic from John Wayne Airport about an aircraft in distress and located it as the plane’s pilot searched for a safe place to land, said Corbin Carson, Huntington Beach’s public affairs manger.

The emergency landing occurred on Huntington Beach between Lifeguard Towers 11 and 13 around 9:30 p.m. Thursday after the airplane was unable to return to John Wayne Airport, Carson said.

Advertisement

The pilot maintained visual contact and observed the plane touch down safely on the beach.

Both occupants of the plane were uninjured. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified, Carson said.

NewsHuntington Beach

All the latest on Orange County from Orange County.

Get our free TimesOC newsletter.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

City News Service

City News Service is the nation’s largest regional wire service and is headquartered in Los Angeles.

More on this Subject

Most Read in News

Advertisement