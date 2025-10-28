Crash closes lanes of Coast Highway in Newport Beach, bicyclist critically injured

An unidentified bicyclist was critically injured Tuesday in a crash with a vehicle on East Coast Highway in Newport Beach, prompting a temporary lane closure.

Newport Beach police are investigating a crash on East Coast Highway Tuesday morning that critically injured a cyclist and prompted a shutdown of westbound lanes for multiple hours.

The collision was reported shortly after 8:30 a.m., near the highway’s juncture with Fernleaf Avenue, according to the Newport Beach Police Department.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police, as the unidentified bicyclist was transported to a nearby hospital and listed in critical condition, police reported.

A Sigalert was issued at 8:50 a.m. as all westbound lanes, beginning at Goldenrod Avenue, were closed to vehicle traffic. Police warned motorists the closure was expected to last approximately two hours.

