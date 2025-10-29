Around Town: Poderosa Celebration of Latina leadership in Costa Mesa 

Retired Orange County Judge Frances Munoz stands before a mural honoring her and other “poderosas” in 2020. Munoz, who died in 2022, will be celebrated in a special event Thursday.

A talk looking at the lives and histories of Orange County women who spoke up and made their voices heard and, in doing so, shaped local history, takes place at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 30, at the Orange County Department of Education office.

The event will feature a reenactment of court testimony provided in the 1946 landmark case “Mendez vs. city of Westminster” by matriarchs from five area families — Mary Luisa Estrada, Virgina Guzman, Felicitas Mendez, Irene Palomino and Josefina Ramirez — with portrayals by two of the women’s granddaughters.

It is presented by Camilo Romero, a Santa Ana College professor and organizer who, in 2020, participated in the creation of a mural featuring “poderosas,” or powerful women, featuring Orange County Superior Court Judge Frances Muñoz, the first Latina trial court judge in the nation.

Advertisement

Muñoz, who attended the local mural dedication, died Oct. 17, 2022 at age 92. Now in its third year, the Judge Frances Muñoz Poderosa Celebration of Latina Leadership honors its namesake’s work and legacy.

“It is meant to be a celebration of life,” Romero said of the tribute to Munoz. “The idea is we never forget the institutions and historical memory of who we are, and Judge Muñoz is certainly one of those pillars.”

The event runs from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at OCDE, 200 Kalmus Dr, Bldg D, Costa Mesa. Registration is encouraged, either online or by emailing camilo.ramiro@nyu.edu.

Women maritime leaders helm discussion at OCC in Newport Beach

Women in leadership positions within the maritime industry will be featured in a discussion Thursday evening at Orange Coast College’s Waterfront Campus in Newport Beach, “Navigating Change: Women at the Helm of Maritime Leadership.”

The free event brings together trailblazing leaders as they share their career journeys, leadership insights and visions for the future of the field and features a panel discussion, interactive Q&A, and dedicated networking opportunities.

“Navigating Change” takes place from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 30, at the Professional Mariner Training Center at Orange Coast College’s Waterfront Campus, 1700 West Coast Highway, Newport Beach. Registration is encouraged. For more, visit occsailing.com.

Estancia High’s ‘Curtain Rises’ gala raises $240K for Drama Department

Former Estancia High drama director Pauline Maranian stands for applause at an Oct. 18 booster fundraiser for the department. (Courtesy of the Estancia High School Drama Boosters)

Estancia High School Drama Boosters raised significant funds for the school’s drama program during an Oct. 18 “The Curtain Rises” gala at the Costa Mesa Country Club while honoring the legacy of the women who shaped the program — Barbara Van Holt and Pauline Maranian.

Guests were treated to a student-led tour of Estancia’s performing arts complex, which opened to students at the start of the school year, followed by a silent auction and three-course dinner. Funds raised from the gala will go toward student scholarships, production costs and educational programming.

“The overwhelming support from our community and alumni is evidence that this program changes lives,” Laura Ursini Marroquin, Drama Boosters president, stated in a news release. “The incredible response ensures our students will have the resources, training and opportunities they need to thrive on and off the stage.”

The Estancia Drama Department will stage its first production of the year, “Frozen,” in the new arts center Nov. 19-21. The production will include children of all ages from surrounding schools. For more, visit estanciadrama.com.

CMFR announces appointment of new battalion chief, fire marshal

Newly promoted Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue Fire Marshal/Asst. Chief Ryan Bohr, left, and Battalion Chief Andrew Harris. (Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue)

Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue Chief Dan Stefano announced this week the promotion of Capt. Andrew Harris to battalion chief, and chief building inspector Ryan Bohr to fire marshal and assistant chief.

Harris joined the Costa Mesa team in 2009 and rose through the ranks. He was promoted to fire captain in 2018. Prior to his arrival, he served as an ambulance operator for Huntington Beach Fire Department. Bohr joined the city of Costa Mesa in 2017 and served as chief of inspection for the past four years. In July 2021, he was presented with the City Manager Leadership Award.

Fire & Rescue personnel will host a community badge-pinning and swearing-in ceremony at an annual year-end Fire Family Breakfast, which will be open to the public.

Community members are invited to a free paper shredding event, from 9 a.m. to noon on Nov. 1, at Costa Mesa City Hall, 77 Fair Drive, sponsored by Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Irvine) in partnership with the city of Costa Mesa.

The service is available to all attendees on a first-come, first-served basis with no RSVP or proof of residency required, although participants are limited to five bank boxes per household.

Documents, envelopes, file folders and credit cards are allowed, and staples, paperclips and rubber bands are acceptable. The following items will not be accepted — accordion folders and binders, binder clips, cardboard, plastics, trash, hazardous materials, CDs and DVDs, x-rays and electronics. For more, call (949) 251-0074.

Shoe designer teams with Project Hope Alliance in ‘Trunk & Pack’

Beek Footwear co-founders Kenna Florie and Birgit Klett hand out food during a Trunk & Pack drive in 2023. The event, a partnership with Project Hope Alliance, returns Nov. 18. (File Photo)

Newport Beach-based beek footwear, in partnership with the nonprofit Project Hope Alliance, invites families with children to participate in a “Trunk & Pack” event at Newport Harbor High School from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 18.

A charitable twist on the classic “Trunk or Treat,” the event encourages children to move from trunk to trunk, not to fill their own bags with sweets, but to collect food items for local families experiencing hunger. With a packing list in hand, each child helps assemble bags that will be delivered directly to Project Hope Alliance.

Families can sponsor a trunk by purchasing $250 worth of an assigned food item, purchase a bag for $25 to decorate and fill during the event or simply donate to help fund additional food supplies.

Los Alamitos High seniors invited to apply for college scholarships

The Rossmoor Woman’s Club invites Los Alamitos High School graduating seniors to apply for college scholarships for a chance to win awards ranging from $500 to several thousand dollars.

Scholarships are distributed based on need, academic achievement and leadership. Applicants may visit the school’s counseling office and apply by a Jan. 16, 2026 deadline. Winners will be announced during LAHS’ Award Night in spring.