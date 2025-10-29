Laguna Beach declares intent to form La Brea-Fairview utility undergrounding district

The proposed 90-parcel district would run along La Brea and Fairview streets, between Cliff and Hillcrest drives in Laguna Beach.

Nearly four years after North Laguna Beach property owners petitioned the city to form a utility underground assessment district in their neighborhood, the proposal will be placed before affected voters.

The Laguna Beach City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved the preliminary engineer’s report for a 90-parcel district that would run along La Brea and Fairview streets, between Cliff and Hillcrest drives.

Councilmembers also passed a resolution declaring the city’s intention to form the underground utility assessment district. Construction costs are estimated to be approximately $4.8 million.

Laguna Beach was set to pay $474,580, or 10% of the cost, as a general benefit contribution to the project. A handful of supporters showed up at Tuesday’s meeting to push for an additional city contribution. Resident Mark Gold said an additional 10% would “help tremendously in getting this [approved by the property owners].”

The neighborhood’s proximity to an open space hillside vulnerable to wildfires was among the reasons the city was urged to contribute more to the project. Councilmembers also noted a precedent had been set for Laguna to contribute more to lower the amount property owners would be assessed, as had been done for the West Street and Woods Cove districts.

Ballots will be delivered to property owners within the district detailing their adjusted assessment amounts. A staff report indicated it is likely a public hearing to tally the votes will be set for Jan. 13. It would take a weighted majority of the assessments for the district to be approved.

Pierre Sawaya, the city’s capital program manager, said the engineer’s report — prepared by NV5 — establishes the maximum assessment amount for each parcel, factoring in neighborhood aesthetics, safety and reliability of service stemming from the undergrounding project.

Before the council approved a total contribution of 20% toward the La Brea-Fairview project, the average assessment amount had been approximately $53,000. The Hotel Joaquin was an outlier, listed at $106,194, due to the size of the parcel.

“I think that, as a city, we want to get all these lines underground,” Mayor Alex Rounaghi said. “There is a general benefit to the city when this happens. I think, by following the precedent that we’ve set in other districts, we’re living true to the general benefit that’s achieved by the hard work of all the proponents to form this district. … By the city stepping in and adding that extra 10%, we are paying our fair share.”