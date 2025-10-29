Masseur convicted of molesting 2 clients in Huntington Beach

Mathew Langmos is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 15. He faces between 16 and 44 years in prison.

A 33-year-old masseur was convicted Thursday of sexually assaulting two clients in Huntington Beach.

Mathew Wase Langmos was convicted of a count of rape, four counts of sexual penetration by foreign object and a count of attempted sexual penetration, all felonies.

Langmos is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 15. He faces between 16 and 44 years in prison.

Langmos was convicted of sexually assaulting one of the women on Sept. 22, 2021, and the other on Sept. 26, 2021, at the Healing Horizons Spa in Huntington Beach.

Advertisement

Orange County Superior Court Judge Lewis Clapp will consider aggravating factors such as the vulnerability of the victims and whether he violated a position of trust before sentencing.

Clapp had Langmos, who was out on bail, taken into custody but allowed his mother to hug him beforehand.