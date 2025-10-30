Advertisement
$2.5M expansion of Costa Mesa’s Ketchum-Libolt Park could be done by summer

A rendering shows improvements planned for Costa Mesa's Ketchum-Libolt Park. Construction will begin in December.
(Screenshot by Sara Cardine)
Sara Cardine.
By Sara Cardine
Long-awaited plans to expand and improve Ketchum-Libolt Park on Costa Mesa’s west side are gaining ground, after city officials last week approved a contract with an Irvine-based contractor to complete the project by next summer.

Despite the pocket park’s diminutive stature, comprising just .34 acres at the corner of Victoria and Maple streets, its offer of shade, seating and playground equipment is significant to residents living in neighborhoods where recreational open space is scarce.

The tiny parcel further stands as a memorial tribute to two Costa Mesa police officers — James “Dave” Ketchum and John “Mike” Libolt — who were killed in a March 10, 1987 helicopter crash, marking the only CMPD officers to die in the line of duty.

City officials had eyed improvements at the park, first dedicated in 2005, for years, receiving a $1.2- million budget allocation from Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Irvine) in July 2022. That gift kickstarted a community engagement campaign during which the city solicited feedback from constituents on the redesign.

A public works contract approved by the Costa Mesa City Council during its Oct. 21 regular meeting will pay Irvine contractor Elegant Construction, Inc. $2,527,737 for buildout of the plans, with an additional 10% contingency fee for potential cost overruns.

The cost of the park renovation is being covered by Petrie-Norris’ contribution, along with $1 million in capital improvement funds, $250,000 from a state grants program for park rehabilitation and $50,000 in park development fees, according to city engineer Seung Yang, who presented the contract to councilmembers at the meeting.

Public works director Raja Sethuraman told the council any other funding necessary could be covered by money left over from other capital projects, including the recent remodel of a Costa Mesa police shooting range, which came in $250,000 under budget.

Work is anticipated to begin in December and, if all goes well, could be completed by next summer.

Councilmembers roundly approved the contract with Elegant in a 5-0 vote (Councilmembers Arlis Reynolds and Jeff Pettis were absent), thanking Petrie-Norris and expressing their enthusiasm for what will be a value add.

“It’s been a long time coming for District 4,” said Mayor Pro Tem Manuel Chavez, in whose district Ketchum-Libolt is located. “The most exciting part of this project, in my opinion, is the fact that it’s going to be a cornerstone for a bigger reimagining of Victoria Street. I’m happy we’re finally here.”

Sara Cardine

Sara Cardine covers the city of Costa Mesa for the Daily Pilot. She came from the La Cañada Valley Sun, where she spent six years as the news reporter covering La Cañada Flintridge and received a first-place Public Service Journalism award from the California News Publishers Assn. She’s also worked at the Pasadena Weekly, Stockton Record and Lodi-News Sentinel, which instilled in her a love for community news. (714) 966-4627

