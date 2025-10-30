Laguna Beach to welcome Coast Film Festival, Art + Nature celebration

Coast Film Festival co-founders Enich Harris, left, and Ben Warner, applaud filmmaker Greg MacGillivray, center, after a screening of his film “Five Summer Stories” on its 50th anniversary.

Summertime is typically considered Laguna Beach’s busy season, but as the calendar flips to November, a couple of marquee events will have a heavy presence in town.

The Coast Film and Music Festival, Nov. 1-9, and Laguna Art Museum’s 13th annual Art + Nature celebration, Nov. 1-10, both kick off this weekend.

Coast Film and Music Festival

Rivian South Coast Theater on South Coast Highway will host a screening of “The Eyes of Ghana,” directed by Ben Proudfoot, as an opening night film at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Advertisement

In addition to daily film screenings, the Coast Summit will be an all-day event with guest speakers on Thursday, Nov. 6.

Hobie Surf Shop will again host local nights on Tuesday, with a showing of Nathan Florence’s “Slab Tour” at 6 p.m. The store will also show “Business as Usual,” a 2024 short on the Orange County retailer, as its 75th anniversary film.

News Coast Film Festival expands footprint, to screen more than 90 films The Coast Film and Music Festival, which debuted in Laguna Beach in 2019, will take place Nov. 1-9 this year. More than 90 films will be featured during the nine-day event.

Films on Forest Avenue will take over the Promenade next Thursday, featuring showings of “A New View of the Moon,” “Unicorn Sashimi,” “When Dishwashers Were Kings” and “Best Day Ever.” The evening begins with live music by Jason Feddy at 5:30, followed by a performance from Party Foul!

The Festival of Arts and the on-site Forum Theater, as well as Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center, will host programming throughout the festival’s nine-day run.

Laguna Beach Beer Company, 859 Laguna Canyon Road, will be the site of two after-parties, beginning at 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 7 and Saturday, Nov. 8.

A group mountain biking session will embark on a 15-mile ride along the trails of Laguna Beach on Sunday, Nov. 9. Bikers will meet at 8:30 a.m. at Troy Lee Designs, 380 Glenneyre St. The event is free and does not require registration.

Laguna Art Museum’s Art + Nature

After its flashy debut last year, Laguna Art Museum has decided to bring back its upcycled couture fashion show. The second annual runway show, combining creativity with sustainability, takes place at 5 p.m. Saturday.

On Sunday, the museum will host a block party at the cobblestones of Main Beach, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free event will include food, music and a participatory art project.

Ana Teresa Fernández, a commissioned artist for Art + Nature, will bring “An Ocean in a Drop,” a sculptural installation, to Main Beach Nov. 6-10. It will include a photography station called “We Are Water,” where visitors will be able to pose with Fernández’s artwork.

The museum is seeking volunteers for an activation that will bring together as many as 800 participants to form shapes with Fernández’s mirrored artwork on Sunday, Nov. 9. The SOS Social Sculpture will call upon people to hold circular mirrors along the shoreline at Main Beach as they collaborate to spell out “SOS” in Morse code.

The collective action also takes place on Nov. 9, at 10:30 a.m., with participants asked to arrive one hour beforehand. Those interested in participating can visit lagunaartmuseum.org/event-calendar.

Laguna Art Museum is offering free admission throughout the month of November.

