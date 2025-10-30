Advertisement
Man killed in Costa Mesa crash, after being ejected from vehicle

A 45-year-old Los Angeles man was killed early Thursday in a crash in Costa Mesa.
By Sara Cardine
Costa Mesa police are investigating a collision that took place near John Wayne Airport early Thursday, killing a 45-year-old motorist who was ejected from his vehicle upon impact.

The incident took place shortly before 6:30 a.m., near the intersection of Red Hill and McCormick avenues, where police and fire crews were called by a report of a collision involving two sedans, according to a CMPD release issued Thursday.

First responders arrived at the scene to find one of the drivers — a man identified by CMPD spokeswoman Roxi Fyad as Rene Sanchez, 45, of Los Angeles — had been thrown from his vehicle and was unresponsive.

Sanchez was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver, whose identity is not being released to the public, stayed and cooperated with police, according to the release.

A preliminary investigation determined the unnamed motorist was driving northbound on Red Hill Avenue, when Sanchez’s car attempted to make a left-hand turn from McCormick Avenue and the two vehicles collided.

The intersection of Red Hill and McCormick was shut down for approximately three hours, while a portion of northbound Paularino Avenue was closed off to allow first responders access to the scene. The Orange County coroner’s office was also called to the area, and next of kin notification was later made, police reported.

Sara Cardine

Sara Cardine covers the city of Costa Mesa for the Daily Pilot. She came from the La Cañada Valley Sun, where she spent six years as the news reporter covering La Cañada Flintridge and received a first-place Public Service Journalism award from the California News Publishers Assn. She’s also worked at the Pasadena Weekly, Stockton Record and Lodi-News Sentinel, which instilled in her a love for community news. (714) 966-4627

