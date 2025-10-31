Newport Beach supports plan to rebuild library, uproot eucalyptus where herons nest

A blue gum eucalyptus tree at the Balboa Branch Library is slated for uprooting to accommodate construction, despite resident appeals.

A blue gum eucalyptus tree that shades the Balboa Branch Public Library remains slated for removal after the Newport Beach City Council Tuesday backed modified landscape changes for the site.

The council’s unanimous approval of the changes comes despite numerous appeals filed by concerned residents to save the “landmark” tree amid reconstruction plans for the branch library and a fire station on the property, located at 100 E. Balboa Blvd.

“The simple solution is [to] rebuild the library and fire station where they currently stand,” April Strong, a resident who lives near the site, told councilmembers. “Leave our precious tiny green space with our tree for our neighborhood, for nature and for our children.”

A great blue heron builds a nest in the blue gum eucalyptus slated to be removed. (Don Leach/Staff Photographer)

Councilmembers approved plans to demolish and rebuild the library and fire station last year, after an assessment found the buildings to be in poor condition. City-hired arborists tested the eucalyptus tree and found signs of disease, although not to the same extent of two other nearby landmark trees that have already been removed.

But the demolition has not begun this year as planned. The razing has been put on hold as Chris Petit, of the Friends of the Library Park, filed an appeal with the California Coastal Commission citing concerns that chopping the tree down would potentially displace great blue herons that nest there.

City staff discussed revised landscape plans with the Coastal Commission in the meantime that still involve removing the tree but support nesting birds, such as great blue herons, with different tree species than ones originally planned for, like Catalina ironwood and California sycamore trees.

Revised plans include the planting of Western sycamore trees along Island and East Bay avenues. A sweetshade and Australian willow tree are also planned for the parking lot area.

“This specific tree species was recommended by the California Coastal Commission staff,” Laura Rodriguez, an assistant city planner, told councilmembers Tuesday. “It was also recommended by our Dudek [environmental] consultant.”

The substitute trees are ecological, climate compatible and favorable for nesting birds like the herons, Rodriguez added. The minor revision would come at the expense of one extra parking space.

Then-Community Development Director Seimone Jurjis, who now serves as assistant city manager, approved the minor landscaping and parking changes in July without a public hearing.

Petit filed another appeal against Jurjis’ decision that same month. The appeal claimed that the modifications were not exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act, did not provide a sufficient nesting alternative for great blue herons and put at risk state Environmentally Sensitive Habitat Areas.

The Planning Commission denied the appeal in September and upheld Jurjis’ decision on landscaping changes.

Petit appealed the Planning Commission’s decision to the City Council but did not show up for Tuesday’s meeting. Still, several residents continued to advocate for the eucalyptus tree’s preservation.

“Leave the tree,” said resident Michele Silver. “Do whatever you want with the buildings.”

Jaime Murillo, deputy director of community development, reminded the council that the tree’s removal wasn’t before them, as it had already been decided last year.

“Our work in collaborating with the Coastal Commission led to a minor change to the tree species that was originally planned for to a new type that is better, that would better support nesting herons in the future,” he said. “That’s what’s really before the council today.”

Without any deliberation, councilmembers voted unanimously to adopt the resolution.