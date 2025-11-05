Advertisement
News

Orange County voters join state majority in passing Prop. 50

Residents wait in line to cast their ballot in the Prop. 50 special election on Tuesday at the Newport Beach Civic Center.
(Susan Hoffman)
By Andrew Turner
Staff Writer Contact

Proposition 50, a measure allowing for the redrawing of congressional districts in California, passed on Tuesday by a wide margin, with Orange County voters joining the statewide majority in supporting it.

The ballot measure, billed as a response to partisan redistricting in Texas, had secured 63.8% of nearly 8.1 million votes counted as of early Wednesday morning.

Gov. Gavin Newsom led a Democratic push to put Prop. 50 on the ballot. Its approval allows for new congressional district lines, designed to favor Democrats, in the 2026, 2028 and 2030 general elections. The state would then return to the practice of having the congressional district map drawn by a nonpartisan, independent redistricting commission.

Advertisement

The special election saw 744,241 votes cast in Orange County, representing a 39% turnout among registered voters. Prop. 50 was supported by 54.6% of the vote countywide, per data provided by the Orange County Registrar of Voters.

Newport Beach residents queue outside the Civic Center to vote in the Prop. 50 special election on Tuesday.
(Susan Hoffman)

There were fewer voting centers opened than in general elections, which contributed to some lines at the polls.

Huntington Beach had the most voting centers among local cities with five, and Costa Mesa and Newport Beach each provided two. The Fountain Valley Recreation Center and the Laguna Beach Community and Susi Q Center were the only locations for residents to vote in person in their respective cities.

Santa Ana, CA - Nov. 4, 2025: Election worker Alan A., left, helps Muhammad Hayat, of Santa Ana, drops off his ballot for the California Statewide Special Election in an official drop box at the Orange County Registrar of Voters in Santa Ana Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

California

Republicans file lawsuit to block Prop. 50 districts; 4 takeaways from Democrats’ big night

Prop. 50, California’s congressional redistricting measure, was on the ballot on a high-profile election day that saw Democratic wins in New York, New Jersey and elsewhere.

Republicans hold a slim majority over the Democrats, 219-212, in the U.S. House of Representatives. California currently has 43 Democrats and nine Republicans in the House. Prop. 50 places five Republican-held seats into competitive or easily-winnable territory for Democrats.

Volunteers collect signatures to put a California Voter ID initiative on the 2026 ballot on Tuesday in Newport Beach.
As part of the Reform California campaign, volunteers collected signatures to put a California Voter ID initiative on the 2026 election ballot on Tuesday in Newport Beach.
(Susan Hoffman)
NewsCosta MesaFountain ValleyHuntington BeachLaguna BeachNewport Beach

All the latest on Orange County from Orange County.

Get our free TimesOC newsletter.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Andrew Turner

Andrew Turner is a sports reporter for the Daily Pilot. Before joining the Pilot in October 2016, he covered prep sports as a freelancer for the Orange County Register for four years. His work also has been used by the Associated Press and California Rubber Hockey Magazine. While attending Long Beach State, he wrote for the college newspaper, the Daily 49er. He graduated with bachelor’s degrees in journalism and history. (714) 966-4611

More on this Subject

Most Read in News

Advertisement