Around Town: Costa Mesa ‘Veteran of the Year’ honored by Petrie-Norris

Costa Mesa veteran Charles Wolfe, center, with Mayor John Stephens and Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Irvine) Tuesday at a Veterans of the Year ceremony at Irvine Valley College.

Just ahead of Veterans Day, Assemblymember Cottie Petrei-Norris (D-Irvine) named former U.S. Army Specialist Charles Wolfe “Veteran of the Year” for California’s 73rd Assembly District during a ceremony held this week at Irvine Valley College.

A nearly 50-year resident of Costa Mesa, Wolfe was nominated for the honor by city Mayor John Stephens, who attended the ceremony with City Manager Cecelia Gallardo-Daly.

Wolfe enlisted in 1966 and served along the Korean Demilitarized Zone before being deployed to Vietnam with the 101st Airborne Division. As part of the Forward Logistics Element for the 3rd Brigade, he supported frontline operations before being wounded in action.

After returning home, he continued his service at the Naval Weapons Station in Seal Beach and the U.S. Postal Service in Huntington Beach and remains actively engaged in the Costa Mesa Police and Fire Citizens academies and American Legion Newport Harbor Post 291.

Petrie-Norris, who honored the Costa Mesa resident along with two other veterans, said Wolfe’s contributions to the nation and his city exemplifies integrity, service and community spirit.

OCC awarded nearly $6M workforce development, STEM transfers

Orange Coast College has been awarded nearly $6 million by the nonprofit Samueli Foundation to enhance its workforce development programs and STEM transfer pathways, officials announced Thursday.

The multiyear investment will expand existing initiatives and introduce new programs focused on providing students with critical job skills. Reinforcing its “career academy” model, OCC will enhance its Allied Health Academy and establish new trade and maritime academies.

The funds will also bolster programs that empower students focused on science, technology, engineering and math disciplines to successfully transfer to four-year universities, expanding access to research opportunities, mentorship and internships.

Conservatory presents ‘Annie Jr.’

The nonprofit Arts & Learning Conservatory invites the public to come see students in “Annie Jr: The Musical,” which offers performances at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Borland Performing Arts Theater in Costa Mesa.

Cast members in the production, directed by ALC alum and teacher Maddy Nickless, are local youth, many from underserved communities, who’ve built confidence and creativity through the organization’s arts programs.

Annie follows the journey of a spirited orphan with unshakable optimism and a heart full of dreams determined to find the parents who left her at an orphanage years ago. Admission ranges from $25 to $30; tickets can be purchased by visiting artsandlearning.org.

Workshops focus on bike safety, safe routes to school

Individuals and families looking to brush up on their bike riding skills are encouraged to attend a Community Bike Skills workshop on Saturday, Nov. 15, from 9 a.m. to noon at Costa Mesa City Hall.

In addition to navigating a bike skills course, participants may receive free bike helmets (while supplies last) and get bike tune-ups at no charge. For details, visit walkmorebikemore.org/costa-mesa.

On Monday, Nov. 17, the public is invited to participate in a Safe Routes to School community workshop from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Costa Mesa Senior Center, 695 W. 19th Street, to learn more about a plan to improve infrastructure around 23 Newport-Mesa Unified School District campuses throughout the city. For more, visit costamesasrts.org.

‘Sip & Shop’ event to support Working Wardrobes

Orange County-based apparel brand HYPEACH will host a Sip & Shop Giveback Night benefiting the nonprofit Working Wardrobes, which supports those who need a hand in overcoming barriers toward employment.

The event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 18, at HYPEACH headquarters, 17835 Sky Park Circle, Irvine. Guests can enjoy champagne and appetizers and shop the latest styles with 15% of the proceeds supporting Working Wardrobes’ workforce readiness programs and career empowerment initiatives.

The evening also includes a fireside chat with Working Wardrobes’ chief executive, Bonni Pomush and HYPEACH founder Marlo Hovis, raffle prizes, giveaways and a photo and gratitude wall. Visitors are encouraged to bring gently worn shoes and handbags to donate to the nonprofit.

OCC Theatre Department production of ‘Inherit the Wind’

The Orange Coast College Theatre Department is staging a production of the classic drama “Inherit the Wind” at the Costa Mesa campus’ Drama Lab Theatre now through Nov. 16. as part of a special Social Justice series.

Directed by faculty member Wyn Moreno, shows take place Friday through Sunday this weekend and next, with performances at 7:30 p.m. running up to a final Sunday matinee at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 16.

The Orange Coast College Theatre Department is staging a production of “Inherit the Wind” at its Drama Lab Theatre through Nov. 16. (Courtesy of Orange Coast College)

Written by Jerome Lawrence and R.E. Lee, “Inherit the Wind” is inspired by the Scopes Trial of 1925, in which a teacher prosecuted for teaching evolution attracted national media attention. The powerful courtroom drama became an international phenomenon and was later adapted into an Oscar-nominated film.

“This play may be set in another time, but its questions are the ones we’re still asking today, about truth, education, and who gets to decide what we believe,” says Wyn Moreno, director and OCC Theatre Arts instructor. “It’s a story that holds up a mirror to America right now.”

Tickets are available online only at occtickets.universitytickets.com. General admission is $15, while tickets for students and seniors are available for $10.

