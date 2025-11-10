Man shot in Huntington Beach Sunday ID’d, felon on probation taken into custody

Huntington Beach police responding Sunday to reports of shots fired near Ash Lane at Mandrell Drive discovered a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. A 28-year-old Santa Ana man has been arrested.

Huntington Beach police Monday announced the arrest of a Santa Ana man on suspicion of fatally shooting another man Sunday afternoon in a residential area southwest of Beach Boulevard and Warner Avenue.

The incident took place shortly before 2:30 p.m., when HBPD received reports of shots fired near the intersection of Ash Lane and Mandrell Drive, according to a release issued Monday.

Officers arrived at the scene to find an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a nearby trauma center and later succumbed to his injuries, police reported.

The victim has been identified by the county coroner’s office as Ryan Daniel Ennis, 42, of Anaheim, Orange County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Gerard McCann confirmed Monday.

Huntington Beach police report a suspect — identified as Luis Angel Mireles, 28, of Santa Ana — was located and taken into custody in Santa Ana Sunday night. Mireles was booked on suspicion of murder and probation violation.

Additional details on the incident were not being released Monday, as an investigation by HBPD’s Major Crimes Unit and Special Investigations Bureau is currently underway.

Mireles, who was on probation at the time of Sunday’s shooting, was last arrested in Orange County on Oct. 17, according to an online prison inmate locator, but court records do not indicate whether charges stemming from that arrest have yet been filed by the county district attorney’s office.

Court records do show Mireles had several other entanglements with the law in recent years, ranging from stalking someone in violation of a restraining order and possession of illegal substances in jail to the prison manufacture and possession of a deadly weapon. Records show all of those cases are still pending in Orange County Superior Court.

In 2017, he was sentenced to two years in state prison for carrying a loaded weapon in public. Mireles also admitted his involvement in street gang activity related to two criminal incidents that took place in 2016.

Anyone with information related to Sunday’s shooting, including video surveillance footage of the area, is asked to contact HBPD Detective Sgt. Anthony Pham at (714) 878-5640. Anonymous tips may be submitted to OC Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS (847-6227).

