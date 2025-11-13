Around Town: Turkey giveaway, ‘Walk of Gratitude & Food Drive’ this weekend

As Thanksgiving approaches, a turkey giveaway in Fountain Valley and a grassroots Balboa Island Walk of Gratitude & Food Drive are two holiday-related events taking place Saturday morning.

750 turkeys to be distributed Saturday

Families in need will be glad recipients Saturday when Hyundai Motor America distributes 750 turkeys from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. this Saturday at its Fountain Valley headquarters on Talbert Avenue.

Pre-registration with one of the following agencies is required to receive one of the turkeys: AltaMed, Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Ana and Huntington Valley, Rady Children’s Health, Comfort Connection Family Resource Center, Families Forward, Fountain Valley Community Foundation, Habitat for Humanity O.C., Orange County United Way, Project Hope Alliance, Project Youth OC, the Center at Founders Village Senior & Community Center, UCI Health, WISEPlace and YWCA of Orange County.

Balboa Island walk, food drive Saturday

An inaugural Balboa Island Walk of Gratitude & Food Drive will take place beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Balboa Island Ferry, according to organizer Sandy Keedy.

The walk is a partnership between the Balboa Island Social & Lifestyle Organization, founded by Keedy, and Mariners Church Food Pantry. Local residents and visitors are encouraged to bring donations such as cereal, beans, pasta, peanut butter, canned fruits, vegetables, meats and household essentials like laundry detergent. Contributions can be dropped off during the walk or at 207 Topaz Ave. between 9 a.m. and noon.

“Our organization exists to strengthen friendships, create joy and celebrate the beauty of everyday life on Balboa Island,” Keedy stated in a news release. “We believe that a connected community is a compassionate community — and this walk is gratitude in motion.”

Elks lodge lends support to drive for veterans

Members of the Newport Harbor Elks Lodge volunteered Nov. 8 at Patriots and Paws, an organization dedicated to supporting veterans, active-duty military and reservists by providing them with practical home goods and furnishings at no charge.

The Newport Harbor Elks, with a grant from the Elks National Veterans Service Commission, were able to contribute $5,000 worth of kitchen kits to Patriots and Paws. The donation included microwaves, toasters, coffeemakers, dish sets, pots and pans.

Newport Beach city manager to speak at CdM meeting

Newport Beach City Manager Grace Leung will be the featured speaker when the Corona del Mar Residents Assn. holds its last 2025 monthly in-person community meeting, set for 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 20 at OASIS Senior Center, 801 Narcissus Ave.

Newport Beach City Manager Grace Leung, set to retire at the end of the year, will be the featured speaker on Nov. 20, when the Corona del Mar Residents Assn. meets at the OASIS Center. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Leung, set to retire at the end of the year, will talk about citywide goals and accomplishments she’s overseen during her tenure. Members of the Newport Beach City Council and public safety representatives will also update the group on various projects.

All Corona del Mar residents are invited to attend the meeting. Refreshments will be served. Visit CdMRA.org to reserve a spot.

Golden West College presents modern twist on ‘Much Ado About Nothing’

Golden West College’s Theater Arts Department presents a modern take on Shakespeare’s original romantic comedy “Much Ado About Nothing,” with shows beginning Friday evening and running through Nov. 23.

Under the direction of faculty member Martie Ramm, the contemporary reimagining transports the timeless tale to 2025, where love unfolds through text messages, gossip spreads via viral videos and social media masquerades replace masked balls.

Performances take place in the Golden West College Mainstage Theater, located at 15751 Gothard St., Huntington Beach. For showtimes and admission, visit gwctheater.com. Tickets may also be purchased at the box office up to one hour before each show. A performance with American Sign Language interpretation is scheduled for Nov. 22 at 7:30pm.

Tree-lighting at Via Lido Plaza

Via Lido Plaza in Newport Beach will hold a holiday tree-lighting ceremony from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 4. The event will include carolers from Newport Harbor High School, in-store promotions, enter-to-win opportunities and a Christmas movie playing a the Lido Theater.

The main event is the 7 p.m. illumination of a 20-foot coastal redwood pine in front of the West Marine store. At that time, winners of various prizes offered during the event will be announced and must be present to win.

Via Lido Plaza is located at 3459 Via Lido, off Newport Boulevard.