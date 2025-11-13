Fentanyl-related deaths trending down in Orange County, officials say

There were 407 fentanyl-related deaths in the county last year, down from 613 in 2023, according to Orange County authorities.

There were 407 deaths related to the synthetic opioid recorded throughout the county in 2024, down from 613 in 2023. Sheriff’s officials say the trend is continuing this year so far.

According to the Orange County Health Care Agency, there were 20 countywide fentanyl-related deaths in 2015, 37 in 2016, 56 in 2017, 107 in 2018, 147 in 2019, 433 in 2020. Such deaths reached a peak of 717 in 2021, but the numbers began dropping the following year, with 676 deaths related to the drug in 2022, 613 in 2023 and 407 last year.

“Seeing a progressive drop in the number of fentanyl-related deaths is encouraging and a testament to the collaborative work of the Sheriff’s Department and the county in addressing this complex and challenging issue,” Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said. “However, our work is far from done. We will continue to work together to be innovative and effective in fighting fentanyl.”

Authorities credited law enforcement, legislation and community outreach with the recent downward trend.

“I am encouraged and hopeful that the collective efforts by our county are making an impact in the fight against fentanyl,” said Doug Chaffee, chair of the Orange County Board of Supervisors. “The fight isn’t over, so we will continue in these efforts to save lives and protect our community.”

Authorities last year seized about 184 pounds of fentanyl powder and about 45,300 pills. Sheriff’s deputies in 2021 began investigating all drug-related overdoses as potential homicides, officials said.

“Any life lost to fentanyl abuse is one too many,” said Orange County Board Vice Chair Katrina Foley. “I commend the collective efforts by county departments and my office to educate the community and distribute naloxone to help reduce fentanyl deaths among our Orange County youth. From here, we must continue prioritizing treatment and holding drug traffickers accountable for poisoning our young adults.”

Sheriff’s officials have recently stepped up efforts to screen for drugs in the county’s jails and treat inmates, while the Orange County Health Care Agency has spearheaded two media campaigns to educate the public about the dangers of fentanyl.

“In addition to jail programming and services, the HCA takes a comprehensive approach to addressing substance use disorders and, specifically, fentanyl use,” said Dr. Veronica Kelley, director of the agency. “We have strong collaborative partnerships with our Sheriff’s Department and Board [of Supervisors] offices and have implemented strategies to care for clients, including incarcerated individuals, to ensure they receive the care and support they need, so they can begin recovery and rehabilitation.”