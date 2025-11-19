Friends of the Huntington Beach Public Library offers $825,000 grant to city

Amber Cambria and librarian Sheila Plotkin, from left, organize books in the children’s section of the Friends of the Library store at the Huntington Beach Central Library in this 2023 photo.

The Friends of the Huntington Beach Public Library have offered a three-year grant to the city of Huntington Beach for the development of the books and materials collections in the library.

The $825,000 grant, offered to the city on Nov. 13, establishes a formal nonprofit framework for the Friends of the Library’s relationship with the city and the library.

“We are granting what we have been doing for 50 years,” Friends of the Library President Elaine Keeley said in an interview. “It’s basically keeping status quo on the fundraisers that we do here in the library, by having our used book sale and our gift shop. It’s very similar to what we’ve been doing, which is part of our mission and vision of our nonprofit organization, and has been for 50 years.”

Advertisement

Should the grant be accepted by the city, the first installment would be paid on Dec. 15.

In April, the City Council voted to consider creating formal contracts with volunteer groups, including Friends of the Library.

“Some of these handshake agreements have been in place for over 50 years, but are unfortunately no longer appropriate in today’s litigious environment,” Mayor Pro Tem Casey McKeon said at at the time. “Formal agreements, where appropriate, will ensure the city is run more professionally.”

The council set up a three-person ad hoc committee, including McKeon, Mayor Pat Burns and Councilwoman Gracey Van Der Mark, to coordinate those efforts.

Keeley confirmed that in recent months, the Friends of the Library has had conversations about a memorandum of understanding with the city.

“We felt the best way to go forward for us as a nonprofit, to be financially prudent and responsible to our members, was to go forward with a grant process,” she said.

Friends of the Library, established in 1971, has contributed millions of dollars and thousands of volunteer hours to Huntington Beach Public Library over the years. But this $825,000 grant offer represents the most significant multi-year investment in the organization’s history, the group said in a news release.