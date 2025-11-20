Allegations of misconduct from NMUSD trustee spurs calls for her resignation

Allegations of past misconduct by a Newport-Mesa Unified School District board member, circulating online and in social media, found their way into the boardroom this week when a contingent of citizens asked for the elected official to resign.

Riled by posts and an online newsletter reporting Trustee Ashley Anderson had been charged for her role in a 2022 hit-and-run crash and, more than two decades ago, pleaded guilty to a DUI, seven speakers aired grievances at a regular meeting of the school board Tuesday.

Some sought an investigation into the incidents, accusing NMUSD officials of trying to cover up alleged improprieties and demanding Anderson, whose Trustee Area 7 includes schools in westside Costa Mesa, step down from the seat she’s occupied since first being elected in 2018.

“If you guys don’t get together and investigate this and write a report, it really condemns your authority,” resident Craig Holiday told the school board. “If you are silent, you’re perpetuating violence.”

Philip Stemler, center, speaks at a 2024 NMUSD candidates forum. The Newport Beach resident and San Bernardino County deputy district attorney recently exposed documents pertaining to a 2022 hit-and-run collision committed by NMUSD Trustee Ashley Anderson, which has some calling on the elected official to resign. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Speakers’ comments stem from a Nov. 6 article, titled “The People v. Ashley Anderson,” posted to a “Parent Empowerment Newsletter” on Substack created and maintained by Newport Beach resident Philip Stemler.

A deputy district attorney in San Bernardino County, the 40-year-old father of two ran for a seat on the NMUSD board last year — campaigning for transparency, parental rights and security and against indoctrination in the classroom — but lost to Trustee Area 3 incumbent Carol Crane.

In the Nov. 6 article, underneath a photo of Anderson next to an image of the criminal complaint from the Orange County district attorney’s office, Stemler describes a vehicle collision that took place the night of Dec. 13, 2022, hours after Anderson’s swearing in to a second term on the school board and appointment as its president.

The Daily Pilot submitted requests to the Costa Mesa Police Department and the district attorney’s office, seeking information on the incidents as well as public records requests submitted by other parties, but has not yet received responses.

Ashley Anderson, from left, Lisa Pearson, Michelle Murphy and Michelle Barto are sworn in at a Dec. 13, 2022 NMUSD board meeting. (File Photo)

Stemler turned down requests to speak in an interview. However, his posts allege that shortly before 10:30 p.m. on that night in December 2022, Anderson collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Placentia Avenue and Victoria Street in Costa Mesa and then left the scene after being picked up by another motorist.

The driver of the other car, identified by Stemler as the victim, remained at the site of the crash and provided a report to Costa Mesa police officers. A diagram described by Stemler as having been taken from that report is featured in the Substack article.

The unnamed woman maintained she was traveling eastbound on Victoria Street on a green light when Anderson, traveling westbound on Victoria and attempting to make a left-hand turn on a red light, struck her vehicle.

According to Stemler’s account, the unidentified woman’s vehicle spun before being pinned near a median, she later complained to paramedics of pain in her head and left knee and was advised to seek treatment.

Anderson, 45, who works as an education consultant, left her driver’s license and “work identification” inside the vehicle and was immediately identified as the other driver, the article states. On July 17, 2024, she pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of hit-and-run causing property damage, a violation of the state’s vehicle code, a fact confirmed by court records.

Former Newport Beach Mayor and Orange County Republican Party Chair Will O’Neill Tuesday calls for the resignation of NMUSD Trustee Ashley Anderson. (Screenshot by Sara Cardine)

Court records further indicate she received a suspended sentence and was neither fined nor ordered to serve probation or take offender education sessions.

A representative from the Orange County district attorney’s office Thursday provided documentation indicating Anderson petitioned to have the charge dismissed on Nov. 5 — one day before Stemler’s Substack article appeared — and was successful, closing the case.

Stemler’s post on Anderson’s 2022 vehicle crash mentions a conviction she received for a DUI in 2004 at age 24 and speculates about the board member’s actions on the night of the hit and run. His post includes an image of the district attorney’s original complaint in the matter.

“Why did she flee the scene of this major collision so quickly?” he posed on Substack. “What did she have to hide from law enforcement or the victim? What was she up to in the 1.5 hours between the end of the board meeting and the collision?”

The same line of questioning was echoed by commenters Tuesday, including Will O’Neill, chair of the Orange County Republican Party, who wondered who picked up Anderson from the accident and whether the official been drinking.

“There may be some that say my call for your resignation is partisan,” O’Neill addressed Anderson directly. “But we all know you’re neither a Republican nor Democrat, you’re instead unfit to serve, and I hope you resign.”

Anderson addresses allegations

Reached by the Daily Pilot Monday, Anderson spoke in an off-the-record interview about the 2022 collision but, at that time, was uncertain about providing on-record comments or a written statement for this story.

According to a declaration provided in her petition to have the hit-and-run charge dismissed, Anderson maintained she was injured and in shock following the crash and left with a motorist who stopped at the scene, identified herself as a nurse and took her to be treated.

“Although I left my identification and insurance on the front seat of my vehicle, I now fully understand that this was insufficient and did not fulfill my responsibilities under the law,” Anderson stated in the declaration.

She reiterated portions of that account in a board member comment during Tuesday’s meeting and offered a full statement to the Daily Pilot on Thursday, which is included at the bottom of this story.

“While I made a mistake in that moment, I took full responsibility, so much so that I notified those closest to the situation, which includes law enforcement, about the car accident I was in as well as the fact I was injured in that accident,” she said Tuesday.

“I am working through the [court] dismissal process now — this is a non-story.”

NMUSD reproached

Since Stemler’s Nov. 6 post on Substack, the prosecutor continues to report on Newport-Mesa Unified’s actions in the wake of public records requests seeking information and communications surrounding the 2022 collision.

In a Nov. 15 follow-up post on Substack, Stemler posted images of an email sent to board members by the alleged 21-year-old crash victim, along with photos of the two vehicles at the scene and a close-up photo of the victim holding the driver’s license and insurance card Anderson left behind in her vehicle.

“The victim of the hit and run has provided us screenshots of an email and photos she sent to the entire NMUSD school board on 12/15/22,” Stemler wrote. “The victim reported that NMUSD never responded to her email.”

He accuses the district of acknowledging to a reporter, identified on social media as a staff writer for Voice of OC, in January 2023 that the email communications had been received, but failing to disclose any evidence to the reporter. Stemler claims he was told by a district representative on Nov. 14 no such information exists.

“Thanks to the victim, we now know the district did in fact receive an email related to Trustee Anderson’s hit and run. This revelation casts serious doubt on NMUSD’s representations here,” he posted the next day.

Stemler does not make clear how he obtained the email, photos and text message from the victim and does not clarify when or how Anderson’s crash three years ago was brought to his attention.

Requests by the Pilot to obtain a police report and criminal complaint pertaining to the 2004 DUI could not be fulfilled because the records were not immediately available. One CMPD records clerk said the report, like other old records, had been purged from the department’s archives.

An NMUSD representative told the Pilot Tuesday afternoon, in consultation with the district’s legal counsel, it had been determined that the matter “falls outside the district’s roles, responsibilities and jurisdiction.” Supt. Wes Smith conveyed a similar sentiment to commenters Tuesday.

“It’s not in the board’s jurisdiction or purview. You can’t sweep something under the rug that is not yours,” he said.

“Trustees are not employees of the district. They are elected officials. There is no place for a report or investigation for a school board when a matter is not in their jurisdiction.”