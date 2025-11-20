H.B. City Council to hold special meeting on Gates’ employment after his attorney threatens lawsuit

Michael Gates, then city attorney for Huntington Beach, flanked by Casey McKeon and Tony Stickland, makes comments at a 2023 news conference.

Huntington Beach will hold a special City Council meeting Friday to discuss the rehiring of former City Atty. Michael Gates, who had been poised to return to City Hall until a news report emerged that he had been fired from his recent post with the U.S. Department of Justice.

Huntington Beach had agreed to rehire Gates as chief assistant city attorney, with a starting date of Monday, after he announced he resigned from his federal position as deputy assistant attorney general in the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division.

But a Nov. 14 Orange County Register article states that Gates was fired from the position and included an SF-52 employment document that states that he was terminated “for cause.” The Register article also cites an unnamed source at the agency who stated Gates created a hostile work environment during his 10 months in Washington, D.C., and was derogatory toward women.

Gates has denied those claims and reiterated that he resigned. He said that someone high up in the department was angry that he resigned and was retaliating against him.

After the allegations came to light, the city put out a news release stating it would launch its own investigation.

After Gates’ attorney threatened the city with a lawsuit, the council set a special meeting Friday at noon in council chambers to discuss his employment. It will be a closed session meeting, but public comments will be allowed before the council recesses behind closed doors.

Councilmember Chad Williams said during Tuesday’s regular council meeting that Gates’ attorney had sent the council a couple of emails.

Williams read aloud one of the emails, in part: “Should there be an adverse employment action, the damage done by the false and defamatory statements about our blameless client would be compounded, and our client may have no choice but to take formal action that he would much prefer to avoid.”

Williams proposed a recess to closed session to discuss “the status of a current city contract regarding the employment of Michael Gates as chief assistant city attorney, and to discuss the avoidance of litigation over possible breach.”

Huntington Beach City Atty. Mike Vigliotta told the council he didn’t see a need to take immediate action in closed session that night, particularly for an unagendized item, but a special meeting could be called to discuss Gates’ employment.

Mayor Pat Burns called for the meeting on Friday at noon, and the council agreed unanimously before entering closed session to discuss other items.

Later, during the regular meeting, Williams stated that he looked forward to working with Gates.

“He is a man of integrity and he is a man that stands for righteousness,” Williams said. “He knows what he stands for, and he knows what he stands against. I’m just thankful for him and I look forward to serving with him.”

Gates was Huntington Beach’s elected city attorney from 2014 until he resigned in February to take the federal job. He stated last week that he intends to run for city attorney again in 2026.