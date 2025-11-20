Man pleads guilty to manslaughter, DUI, in death of Huntington Beach motorcyclist

Abdallah Hussein Ali Eid of Westminster is expected to be sentenced Dec. 16 in Orange County Superior Court’s Central Justice Center in Santa Ana.

A 25-year-old man pleaded guilty Wednesday to causing a deadly crash in Westminster that killed a Huntington Beach motorcyclist.

Abdallah Hussein Ali Eid of Westminster pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated without gross negligence, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit of 0.08% or more causing injury, driving under the influence of alcohol and a drug while causing injury, hit and run with permanent and serious injury, and failing to stop at an accident with a hit-and-run with death, all felonies.

Eid also admitted a sentencing enhancement for fleeing the scene of a vehicular manslaughter.

The victim was identified as 38-year-old Nathan Philip Perreault of Huntington Beach.

Eid is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 16.

The collision happened about 2 a.m. March 8 at Beach Boulevard and McFadden Avenue, according to police. Eid ran from the crash, but police found him in the area with help from multiple witnesses, police said.