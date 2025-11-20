Pageant of the Masters takes on challenge of finding art’s ‘Greatest of All Time’

The Pageant of the Masters announced its 2026 show will be themed “The Greatest of All Time.” The show will run from July 9 to Sept. 4.

Laguna Beach often looks back on its origins as an art colony and, as the city approaches its centennial, the Pageant of the Masters has been there nearly every step of the way.

The tableaux vivant production, which brings people on stage to pose in the recreation of artwork as living pictures, debuted in 1933.

Such staying power has given the Pageant of the Masters a following and local notoriety. Throughout its storied history, the event has showcased countless masterpieces, while also entertaining and educating its audiences with the tales of artists and the periods that helped shape their work.

In a town whose seal bears the words, “Home of the Festival of Arts and the Pageant of the Masters,” the institution is now set to provide its own rankings of the creative world. As art is often left up to interpretation, it may drive discussion and debate in a category that often demands exclusivity.

The Pageant of the Masters has announced “The Greatest of All Time” as the theme for next summer’s show.

“Do I really think the history of art has one artwork that can be considered the greatest of all time?” Pageant Director Diane Challis Davy asked rhetorically. “No, but that’s exactly what makes this show so exciting. We’ve taken on the challenge of finding 40 works that could each make their case for being one of the greatest.”

How did organizers establish a criteria? Considerations included the technical ability displayed by the artist, its societal impact, and the valuation attached to the artwork.

A research committee of more than 200 volunteers submitted possible pieces to be included in the show, with Challis Davy making the final call on those that made the cut.

“We think about what it means to be the greatest,” Challis Davy added. “Does it mean the artwork that’s the most expensive, or the one most coveted, or the one that shows the most passion or technical skill? All of these things are worth considering.”

The Pageant of the Masters will return to the Irvine Bowl, the 2,600-seat amphitheater on the grounds of the Festival of Arts, on July 9 through Sept. 4. Tickets for next year’s show go on sale Dec. 1.

Audiences can expect to see tableaux vivant recreations of works by celebrated artists such as Michelangelo, Winslow Homer, Frida Kahlo, Claude Monet, Pablo Picasso, Pierre-August Renoir, Norman Rockwell, Vincent van Gogh, Johannes Vermeer, and, of course, Leonardo da Vinci, whose “The Last Supper” is the traditional closing piece of the show.

The artists worked across a wide range of media, from bronze and marble sculpture to acrylic, oil and watercolor paintings.

“Art remains a fascinating window into history, creativity, and our common humanity,” the pageant’s scriptwriter Dan Duling said in a statement. “When you open yourself to it, it’s immediate, and personal.”

