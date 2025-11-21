Seniors share gratitude for friends, family and journalism at OASIS ‘Friendsgiving’

The women at the “all-girls” table share laughs during OASIS Senior Center’s Thanksgiving luncheon on Wednesday.

It was all about friendship Wednesday when approximately 180 seniors gathered together at the OASIS Senior Center in Corona del Mar for a pre-Thanksgiving holiday meal aptly named “Friendsgiving.”

“Thanksgiving is the time of year that we give thanks to all our nearly 4,000 Friends of OASIS members and their families,” said Friends of OASIS President Mike Zimmerman.

In addition to smiling faces and a fabulous lunch, the event was made even more special by the participation of Newport Beach city employees and elected officials, including Mayor Joe Stapleton, who personally served guests.

Center director Melissa Gleason said the annual Thanksgiving luncheon is a cherished tradition that marks the start of the holiday season and brings the local senior community together.

“Events like this remind us how fortunate we are to have a vibrant and welcoming senior center like OASIS,” she added.

Newport Beach Mayor Joe Stapleton serves dessert to guests at OASIS Senior Center Thanksgiving luncheon Wednesday. (Susan Hoffman)

Diners Wednesday, including Elaine Satin, Nadine Griffin, Terry Edgar and Jody Swinney, were eager to share their gratitude for the center. Ed Romeo, a 99-year-old who’s been a center member for 35 years, shared a sincere thanks for friends and staff whose companionship keep him alert and active.

“I’m grateful for OASIS and all the friends we met here,” diner Susan De Santis said. “I’m grateful to live in a city that is supportive of their seniors.”

Sitting across the table was Scott Paulsen, a former Friends of OASIS president who came to the center after retiring as a Newport-Mesa Unified School District principal. The senior was thrilled to discover one of the students he taught at Ensign Intermediate — Newport Beach City Councilmember Erik Weigand — happened to be serving food at his table.

The voices of gratitude continued around the room, as Jim and Doretta Ensign shared their gratitude for their family, friends and still being together after 70 years.

OASIS Senior Center in Corona del Mar hosted an early Thanksgiving luncheon for 180 guests Wednesday. (Susan Hoffman)

Vicki Zimmerman was thankful her mother was still with the family at the ripe old age of 94, while Barbara Strodel professed, “I’m grateful to be alive. I’m 92, and I have a wonderful family.”

Friendsgiving participants counted bountiful blessings among them, from healthy and happy husbands and wives to sons and daughters who loved them and grandchildren and great-grandchildren to love and enjoy.

“I’m grateful for my wife of 55 years and our four children, their spouses and nine grandkids,” said Richard Swinney with a warm smile.

Newport Beach City Councilmember Erik Weigand, standing, serves Thanksgiving lunch to Scott Paulsen, center, Ed Romeo, right and other guests at table at OASIS Senior Center Wednesday. (Susan Hoffman)

Responses from an all-girls table ran toward themes of companionship. “I’m grateful for laughter,” said Erica Goodman. “I’m grateful for older men — or any man,” friend Lois Goodman quipped.

Maribeth Power, Ginger Hayter and Doreen Vail were united in their gratitude for the creator and universe, while diner Kathy Roberts said, “I’m grateful that I have a purpose in life.”

No matter how friendly a meal may be, talk of politics often manages to find a seat at the table, and Wednesday’s meal was no exception. Diner Barbara Shelton thanked her lucky stars that “they’re finally going to release the Epstein files,” while Ted Cooper expressed his appreciation “that the U.S. finally has an outstanding president doing such an excellent job.”

Nearby, Lynne English appeared nonplussed to have a reporter approaching her for comment.

“I’m grateful to the Daily Pilot for sending a reporter, which made me realize the Daily Pilot still exists,” she said. “Thank you for being here.”

