Costa Mesa High School arts complex gets a new name after more than a decade

More than a decade after it first opened its doors to theater students, school productions and community audiences, Costa Mesa High School’s performing arts complex now has a name.

Newport-Mesa Unified School District officials joined with campus staff during a Nov. 12 ceremony for the Gilboe and Lindfors Performing Arts Center, which pays homage to two retired music instructors — Sandy Gilboe and Jon Lindfors — who collectively nurtured students’ creative talents for more than 70 years.

Sandy Gilboe, second from right, is recognized by officials on Nov. 12 with former colleague Jon Lindfors, second from left. (Courtesy of Newport-Mesa Unified School District)

Together, the two colleagues expanded instrumental and vocal music programs at Costa Mesa High, which today offers five choirs, multiple piano courses, beginning through advanced music classes as well as an award-winning color guard, marching and jazz bands and orchestra.

Gilboe, who retired in 2023, was named Outstanding Arts Educator for secondary instrumental music by Orange County Music and Arts Administrators and has been celebrated as the school’s Teacher of the Year, an Newport-Mesa Unified Super Star and winner of the PTSA Honorary Service award and Costa Mesa High’s Academic Council Making a Difference award.

Former Costa Mesa High Principal Jake Haley speaks at a Nov. 12 naming ceremony for the school’s performing arts complex. (Courtesy of Newport-Mesa Unified School District)

Before his retirement in 2024, Lindfors was recognized twice by OCMAA as an Outstanding Arts Educator for secondary vocal music and was named “Teacher of the Year” at Costa Mesa High School, NMUSD and the Orange County Department of Education. He’s also received the district’s Employee Excellence award, PTSA Honorary Service award, among other honors.

Together, the former instructors pulled the cord on a black curtain to reveal the new name on the exterior of the arts complex.

Jake Haley, who served as principal of Costa Mesa High from 2014 to 2022 before taking the reins at Corona del Mar High School, congratulated the two retired instructors during the dedication ceremony, explaining why the honor was a fitting one.

“The Gilboe and Lindfors Performing Arts Center stands as a daily reminder of what two remarkable educators taught us: that excellence is possible for every student, that belonging is created note by note and that opportunity grows when teachers give their whole hearts,” he said.