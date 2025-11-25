Advertisement
Man killed in collision in Huntington Beach

The driver of the Toyota Highlander that collided with the Honda motorcycle Monday afternoon escaped injury and cooperated with investigators, police said. The motorcyclist was fatally injured.
By City News Service

A 25-year-old North Dakota man was killed in a collision in Huntington Beach, officials said today.

Police responded to the crash at Talbert Avenue and Brookshire Lane at about 3:30 p.m. Monday. Farouk Fatouh was killed in the crash, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Fatouh was riding a Honda motorcycle that collided with a Toyota Highlander.

The driver of the Highlander — a 42-year-old woman from Bellflower — escaped injury and cooperated with investigators, police said. She was not suspected of being impaired.

Fatouh was riding west on Talbert when he collided with the Toyota as its driver was making a left from Brookshire to Talbert, police said.

City News Service

City News Service is the nation’s largest regional wire service and is headquartered in Los Angeles.

