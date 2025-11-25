Unionized Starbucks baristas bring ‘Red Cup Rebellion’ to CEO’s Newport Beach office

Chanting “No Contract, No Coffee,” Baristas represented by Starbucks Workers United, demonstrate in front of CEO Brian Niccol’s office in Newport Beach Monday.

Unionized Starbucks baristas rallied Monday outside the Newport-Beach office of the Seattle-based company’s chief executive to demand better pay, staffing and scheduling — continuing a “Red Cup Rebellion” unfair labor practice strike that includes stores in Orange County.

Carrying picket signs that read “Now Brewing: Corporate Greed” and chanting, “No Contract, No Coffee” rallying workers accused the coffee retailer of refusing to respond to employees’ demands after an offer by company negotiators was rejected by bargaining delegates in April, according to a union news release Monday.

Baristas and employees with Starbucks Workers United, demonstrate as part of the “Red Cup Rebellion” in Newport Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The Newport Beach turnout is part of an unfair labor practices strike that has grown to 2,000 workers from 95 stores in 65 cities nationwide, including Seal Beach and Anaheim.

Organizers with Starbucks Workers United claim administrative law judges with the National Labor Relations Board have tallied more than 400 labor law violations against the corporation. The judges recently recommended a broad cease and desist order against the company’s “scorched earth campaign and pattern of misconduct in response to union organizing at stores across the United States,” according to the release.

Organizers Monday drew attention to the fact that Starbucks Chief Executive Brian Niccol was reportedly compensated $95.8 million in 2024, roughly 6,666 times the median worker’s salary, according to a CEO pay survey by AFL-CIO, which comprises 60 labor unions representing 12.5 million workers.

Starbucks baristas in Newport Beach Monday demand to return to the bargaining table to improve pay, staffing, and scheduling, and to resolve unfair labor practices. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“While [Niccol] made $96 million for 120 days of work and commutes between Newport Beach and HQ in a private jet, baristas like me are struggling to make ends meet,” Layne Hernandez, of Long Beach, stated in Monday’s release. “It’s time for Starbucks executives to bring forth new proposals that address our demands, so we can all move forward.”

In an Oct. 31 interview with CBS Mornings’ Money Watch segment, Niccol said the company offers workers the best wages and benefits with the lowest employee turnover.

“What their requests to date have been has been unreasonable,” he said. “We’re willing to negotiate and have them back to the table and find a solution.”