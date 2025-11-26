‘Bicycle Santas’ gear up for annual giveaway, hope to provide bikes to 1,000 kids

Sean Canova stands among 700 bikes donated last year to Families and Communities Together in Tustin. This year, with client Trish Hurley, the “Bicycle Santas” hope to collect and donate 1,000 bikes to the center.

In keeping with a holiday tradition 20 years and running, Sean Canova, owner of TZone Fitness & Pilates, and his longtime client, Balboa Island resident Trish Hurley, are once again gathering new bikes for people in need.

On Dec. 9 the self-described “Bicycle Santas” will deliver an assortment of bikes and gear to Families and Communities Together, a community-based family resource center that supports children and families, including those served by the Orangewood Children and Family Center, part of the County of Orange Social Services Agency.

Seeing that kids have a bicycle to ride has always held special meaning for both Canova and Hurley, who grew up riding bikes in their San Gabriel Valley neighborhood.

Trish Hurley and Sean Canova collected and donated 700 bikes to Families and Communities Together in 2024. This year, the two hope to give 1,000 bikes. (Courtesy of TZone OC)

“Bikes got us to school when we were kids,” Hurley said. “They gave us the independence of having a bike and knowing that we could go somewhere.”

The Bicycle Santas do what they can to help children who may not have rides to after-school sports or other activities by focusing their charitable giving on endowing children with their own personal pedal power.

Hurley said she likes providing the bikes “because they help build confidence and independence for kids to get to school, sports, friends and jobs.

“Biking is exposure to fresh air, nature, exercise and fun — all essential to good health,” she added.

According to Canova, during the 2024 holiday season the community donated 700 bikes for the cause.

“This year, our goal is to hit 1,000,” Canova said.

To help facilitate that goal, a group of high school kids will be teaming up to bring in donations, he added.

TZone Fitness & Pilates owner Sean Canova collects bikes to be donated to Families and Communities Together. (Susan Hoffman)

Hurley historically kicks off the drive with a donation of more than 100 bikes through her own grassroots foundation, Miles of Smiles.

“Families, friends and local groups purchase brand new bikes and drop them off to be donated to children and adults who don’t have one,” Canova explained. “New helmets and locks are greatly appreciated as well.”

Those interested in supporting the Bicycle Santas this year are asked to drop off new bikes at TZone Fitness & Pilates, 333 East 17th St., Costa Mesa, by 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6.

