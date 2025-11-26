Shared purpose, friendships found at American Cancer Society Discovery Shop

Volunteers Jane Asano, left and Diane Tustin inspect and clean donations for resale at the American Cancer Society’s resale shop in Corona del Mar.

There was a time when Balboa Island resident Annette Giermann and her husband were both fighting cancer.

“I remember our daughter running between floors when we were both hospitalized at the same time,” Giermann said. “I got kidney cancer in 2003 while we were still living in Pasadena.”

Years later, after her husband died, Giermann decided she wanted to do what she could to make a difference for others in need.

Her friend, Diane Tustin, a volunteer at the American Cancer Society’s Discovery Shop in Corona Del Mar, urged her to “come to work and stay busy.”

That was 13 years ago, and since then Giermann has signed up for four-hour Wednesday shifts alongside her friend.

“There are two of us in the back room cleaning all the shoes that come in and accessories like scarfs, belts, and purses,” Giermann said during a visit to the East Coast Highway shop earlier this month.

American Cancer Society Discovery Shop volunteer Annette Giermann has fun trying on a faux fur hat donation during a weekly shift earlier this month. (Courtesy of Annette Giermann)

“Taking donations from people is rewarding,” Giermann added. “They all have a story about some wonderful piece they’re donating, and even though we’re busy, we take the time to interact with the donors.

“Some people bring a box of items and they want to show you every item, tell you how long they’ve had it, where they got it, like maybe traveling, how much they enjoyed it and how sad they are that their kids don’t want it.”

The Discovery Shop doesn’t turn away donations, except for electronics and a few other listed items. Some things are taken in and passed along to another charitable organizations for reuse. Those that stay in the shop go through a sorting and checking process before being put on display for sale.

Tustin, who’s been volunteering at the CdM Discovery Shop for 19 of the 20 years she’s lived in Newport Beach, decided she needed to do something after retiring from a corporate job.

“I needed something to fill my time, and I wanted to give back. After all, who doesn’t know someone who’s been affected by cancer?” Tustin said. “I felt it was a good place to donate my time.”

“I learn new things every day about all different things,” she said. “That’s because we have to do research where donations come from, for example, what they are and what their value is. Occasionally, the donors can give us some history, which is much appreciated, and sometimes they don’t know anything about it.”

A sterling silver jewelry box that had just come in required bringing in a third party to determine its value. Alternatively, a long chain necklace stamped 14-karat gold from Italy ended up being sold as a “fabulous fake” after a jeweler’s appraisal revealed it was not the real deal.

Former Newport Beach resident Linda Sylva takes a look at holiday attire on display at the American Cancer Discovery Shop while visiting from Watertown, Wisc. (Susan Hoffman)

Tustin said customers can be discriminating and often verify price points on their own before making a purchase, sharing positive feedback about appreciation for the shop’s competitive pricing.

A lot goes on behind the scenes, including visits to jewelry appraisers, computer time at home researching and taking soiled clothing home to wash. “I can’t get it done in eight hours [at the shop],” said Tustin, who spends much of her own time working on items that have been donated. “I like doing it.”

Volunteer Diane Tustin inspects a silver teapot before setting a resale price at the American Cancer Society Corona del Mar Discovery Shop. (Susan Hoffman)

Customer Linda Sylva, who previously lived in Newport Beach, was visiting from Watertown. Wisc. on a recent day. “The prices and displays are amazing and the quality is superb,” she said. “I shopped here when I lived in Orange County, now I visit when I’m back in town.”

The Corona del Mar Discovery Shop at 2600 East Coast Hwy., Corona del Mar.

Editor’s note: Annette Giermann died unexpectedly on Nov. 18 from an illness, shortly after she was interviewed for this story. As with the Discovery Shop, the Balboa Island resident was known as a loyal and beloved volunteer for many charitable efforts.