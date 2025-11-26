Local groups receive checks for participating in Hyundai Hope on Wheels 5K

Plavan Elementary School students hold up a check for their school’s participation in the Hyundai Hope on Wheels 5K and Color Run at the Fountain Valley City Council meeting on Nov. 18.

The Hyundai Hope on Wheels 5K and Color Run took place in the rain this year, but that didn’t stop the Fountain Valley-based charitable event from racing past its previous participation record.

Registration numbers increased by more than 50%, as 2,104 people signed up to run, walk, and, in many cases, have their clothes redecorated in the popular community event.

The annual race, held in late September, helps raise money to support pediatric cancer research. Local community organizations also benefit, receiving checks back as donations if they assemble teams with 10 or more runners. The presentation of the checks took place at the Nov. 18 Fountain Valley City Council meeting.

John Guastaferro, executive director of Hyundai Hope on Wheels and Genesis Inspiration Foundation, speaks at Fountain Valley City Council meeting Nov. 18. (Ryan Miller)

“This is our 27th year of Hyundai Hope on Wheels,” said John Guastaferro, executive director of the event and the automaker’s Genesis Inspiration Foundation. “We’re one of the largest charities in the nation funding pediatric cancer research, treatment and even new survivorship programs for the growing number of cancer survivors.

“The good news — there is hope. The overall survival rate of childhood cancer is over 85%. It’s a high number, but it’s not high enough, and that’s what drives us every day. … We look at this as a public-private partnership, and this event is such a highlight of our year, taking place during National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.”

People were allowed to participate in one of three ways. The 5K kicked off the featured festivities, followed by a 2.75-mile color fun run course. There was also an option to partake in a virtual 5K. Prior to the 5K, a kids sprint was held.

“My shoes are still covered in color,” Councilman Glenn Grandis quipped from the dais.

Masuda Middle School PTSO had 167 runners, the highest registration number of any team in the Hyundai Hope on Wheels 5K and Color Run this year. (Ryan Miller)

Twenty-four community groups met the 10-person threshold to get money back on their registration, with more than $25,000 being returned to local nonprofit and school groups. Masuda Middle School PTSO, which had an event-best 167 runners, received a check for $3,507.

Fountain Valley High School Royal Regiment Music had 156 registered runners and got back $3,276. The Fountain Valley High School Dance Team, which received $2,352, and Courreges Elementary School, the recipient of $2,310, each had more than100 participating runners.

“Last year, in 2024, we set a record total of 1,398 runners,” said Rob Frizzelle, the city’s community services director. “It was our biggest 5K that we ever had, and we were ecstatic. We had a great time, great participation and everybody had a lot of fun. But our team — combined with Hyundai and our community services department — would not take that sitting down and decided if we can do almost 1,500, we know that we can do 2,000 next year.

“We set that goal,” Frizzelle continued. “There were days where we thought we might not get it, but we worked extremely hard to promote and support this race, support our school district, our community groups and local nonprofits and educate them on the awesome opportunities to fundraise and directly engage with our community and give back funds to local charities.”