Ousted Costa Mesa city manager finds interim job in NorCal’s Santa Rosa

Former Costa Mesa City manager Lori Ann Farrell Harrison has been named interim manager for the city of Santa Rosa in Sonoma County.

After being terminated from her job as Costa Mesa’s city manager in May — the details of which are currently the subject of a lawsuit — Lori Ann Farrell Harrison is poised to become interim leader of a Northern California city.

Officials with the city of Santa Rosa announced Monday Farrell Harrison, who now goes by the single surname Farrell, has been selected to serve as a new interim city manager, temporarily filling a position vacated by former head Maraskeshia Smith.

Smith announced her departure Sept. 30, indicating her plan to become city manager of Sacramento in January.

“Ms. Farrell is an accomplished and experienced city manager,” Mayor Mark Stapp said in a news release Monday. “She understands the complexities of municipal government and has extensive experience managing challenges like those facing Santa Rosa.

“We’re pleased to have her lead our executive team while we conduct a recruitment to fill this critical position permanently.”

Farrell’s appointment is pending approval by the Santa Rosa City Council, which will consider the matter during a regular meeting Tuesday.

That meeting falls one day before the Dec. 3 deadline given the city of Costa Mesa to file its formal response to a legal complaint Farrell filed in July, in which she claims city officials violated the Brown Act by negotiating her firing in closed session meetings under the guise of an employee evaluation.

Farrell contends in her lawsuit she was retaliated against for a 14-page report she introduced, alleging Mayor John Stephens violated numerous laws and created undue liability for the city during his time on the council.

So far, Costa Mesa city officials have refused to comment on Farrell’s departure or the lawsuit and have withheld the report from the public and denied a public record request from the Daily Pilot. Farrell has also remained tight-lipped about her departure, failing to respond to requests for comment.

Farrell was hired in Costa Mesa in 2019 and served for nearly six years. Prior to that, she spent nine years in Huntington Beach as assistant city manager and chief financial officer. She also worked for the city of Long Beach from 2006-2010.

“I am excited to lead Santa Rosa’s dedicated executive team during this important transition,” Farrell said in Monday’s release. “I look forward to using my three decades of leadership, financial management and community engagement skills to help Mayor Stapp and the City Council to continue providing a high level of quality service to the Santa Rosa community.”

