Winter holiday magic goes big at Costa Mesa fairgrounds during Winter Fest OC

From a Forest of Light to Santa’s Village, visitors to Winter Fest OC will be treated to massive illuminated displays perfect for photo opps.

Born from the idea of bringing Orange County denizens together in a wintry atmosphere to celebrate, connect and create magical holiday memories, Winter Fest OC has returned to the county fairgrounds in Costa Mesa with more offerings than ever before.

Opening its doors Friday evening, the event runs through Jan. 4 and features 10 acres of light displays, photo ops with Santa Claus and other winter characters, a 150-foot ice tubing hill and a nightly tree-lighting ceremony with snowfall and snow play.

And that’s just what comes with general admission tickets. Those seeking more thrills, adventures and experiences have the option, for an additional cost, of add-ons that include miniature golfing, ice skating, bounce houses and a VIP igloo lounge perfect for roasting s’mores.

Attendees of Winter Fest OC roast s’mores near a VIP igloo. (courtesy of Winter Fest OC)

Creator Mark Entner, an Irvine resident and Winter Fest OC’s executive producer, said he and his colleagues created the initial concept in 2015 as a way to bring winter to a Southern California crowd that may not get much exposure to traditional holiday climates.

“Ten years ago, we saw an opportunity to build a winter tradition that felt welcoming and inclusive, something families, friends and neighbors could look forward to year after year,” he said. “From day one, our guiding light has been delivering moments of joy that people will remember for a lifetime.”

While the spirit remains the same, the footprint and attractions at Winter Fest O.C. have changed and evolved over the years. For instance, this year organizers are focusing on a slate of live performances through a New Year’s Eve, including Red Neck Rodeo Nov. 30, Tijuana Dogs on Dec. 4, tribute bands and performances by School of Rock Santa Ana on Dec. 20 and Jan. 4.

A flurry of manufactured snow falls on guests during the Winter Fest OC celebration at the OC Fair & Event Center in 2019. This year’s event runs Friday night through Jan. 4. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Guests can walk through an enchanted Forest of Lights on their way to Santa’s Village, marvel at the 1 million lights, see interactive pictures and enjoy the kids’ games. Visitors can take a free cellphone pic with Kris Kringle or purchase professional photos.

“Every decision we make, from new attractions to layout changes to live entertainment, is rooted in enhancing the guest experience,” Entner said.

“Each year, we push ourselves to innovate and reimagine what a winter festival can be, while preserving the nostalgia and magic that make Winter Fest OC special.”

Winter Fest O.C. runs through Jan. 4 at the Orange County fairgrounds, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa. Dates, tickets and additional information can be found at winterfestoc.com.