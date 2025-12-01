Body found on embankment in Crestline ID’d as missing Newport Beach woman

A police sketch shows a woman whose body was discovered Nov. 18 on an embankment near the town of Crestline. San Bernardino coroner’s officials Saturday identified the decedent as Aryan Papoli, 58, of Newport Beach.

A woman found dead near the edge of a mountainside in San Bernardino County nearly two weeks ago has been identified as a Newport Beach resident who went missing last month.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Coroner’s officials reported on Saturday a body discovered about 75 feet down an embankment near the town of Crestline on Nov. 18 belongs to 58-year-old Aryan Papoli.

Sheriff’s deputies from the Twin Peaks station were called to an area near Highway 138 and Crestline Road about the discovery of a body shortly before 11:45 a.m. on Nov. 18. Authorities asked for the public’s help in identifying the woman, circulating a sketch of her likeness to news media outlets, including KTLA.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is overseeing the investigation into Papoli’s death, but officials said Saturday her injuries appear to indicate a fall.

Further details on the circumstances surrounding Papoli’s disappearance were not immediately available Monday. Newport Beach Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Steve Oberon confirmed a missing person’s report was filed with the department at 4:50 p.m. on Nov. 22 — four days after the discovery in Crestline — but could not provide further information.

An online search returned information on a woman of the same name with professional ties to Palos Verdes Peninsula. Voting records from 2020 also show someone of that name living in the community of Rolling Hills.

Assistant editor Sara Cardine contributed to this report.

