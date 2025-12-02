1 killed, 3 injured in 7-vehicle crash in Huntington Beach

One unidentified man was killed Tuesday afternoon and three others injured after a seven-vehicle crash at Goldenwest Street and Heil Avenue in Huntington Beach.

Huntington Beach police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Goldenwest Street and Heil Avenue that killed one person and caused the hospitalization of three others, including an Orange County probation officer.

The incident took place shortly before 3 p.m. and left wreckage from multiple vehicles strewn throughout the intersection and eastward on Heil Avenue, where news footage captured by KTLA showed fire crews responding to a black overturned vehicle.

Firefighters covered the vehicle with a cloth, indicating its occupant had perished as a result of the crash. HBPD spokesperson Jessica Cuchilla said that seven vehicles were involved in the crash and that the victim who died was a man.

Aerial footage taken by KTLA news shows several cars involved Tuesday in a crash at Goldenwest Street and Heil Avenue in Huntington Beach. One man was killed, police report. (KTLA )

According to a City News Service report, a witness told CBS LA that the driver of a dark-colored vehicle was traveling east on Heil at high speed, possibly topping 100 mph, and clipped another vehicle at the intersection. That vehicle went airborne, ultimately landing on its roof about a half-mile east of the intersection, after hitting at least two other vehicles, the witness said.

KTLA footage shows a Tesla car, as well as a white sedan and minivan were involved in the crash, which resulted in the closure of the intersection of Goldenwest and Heil, in all directions, for several hours, according to police.

Information on the identity of the decedent or the extent of the injuries sustained by the three individuals who were hospitalized was not immediately available.

However, a news release issued Tuesday evening by the Orange County Probation Department indicated one of its probation officers was hospitalized following the crash.

The statement said a probation vehicle was involved in the collision and that two officers were injured in the crash and one other was “transported for further medical care.” There were no other passengers in the vehicle at the time of the incident, department officials confirmed.

City News Service and KTLA contributed to this report.

