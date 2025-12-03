Pacific City dives into holiday season, with a beachy twist

Pets can pose for photos with “Santa Paws” this Sunday and next at Pacific City in Huntington Beach.

Huntington Beach shopping plaza Pacific City is taking a deep dive into the holiday spirit with a full schedule of December events and activities that seem custom made for Surf City.

Pets can pose for photos with “Santa Paws” on the porch of St. Nick’s Airstream travel trailer on the Pacific City Ocean Deck, next to Simmzy’s and Nardo Italian Kitchen, from 4 to 6 p.m. on two consecutive Sundays, Dec. 7 and 14.

Professional photo packages are available for purchase with advanced reservations strongly encouraged. All pets must be leashed or kept inside a cage or carrier. Human photos with Santa are offered daily through Dec. 24.

Pacific City shopping complex in Huntington Beach celebrates a Cool Yule tree lighting on Thursday, Dec. 4., from 5 to 8 p.m. (Courtesy of Pacific City)

A “Cool Yule Coastal Tree Lighting” takes place Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. on the center’s Paver Patio among decorated palm trees with a countdown by Santa at 6:15 p.m., followed by the official tree lighting ceremony.

Festivities include a life-sized coastal Christmas snow globe, kids cookie decorating, letters to Santa and snow globe making, a holiday scavenger hunt and hot cocoa and s’mores stations. The OC Dance Company performs at 5:45 p.m. and an LED balloon dance party starts at 6:45 p.m.

This Sunday, visitors can also enjoy a Holiday Market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring a curated selection of local vendors offering handcrafted jewelry, home decor, art, and other unique holiday gifts.

A cookie crawl and a movie under the stars is scheduled for Dec. 14, from 4 to 7 p.m. with a screening of “The Grinch.” The same night, at 5:30 p.m., a menorah lighting on Level 1 marks the first night of Hanukkah.

A Share the Warmth new and gently used coat drive takes place now through Dec. 24, allowing visitors to bring coat donations to Pacific City and drop them in one of several dedicated collection boxes throughout the property. Look for the specially designed bins that read: “One MORE Coat at the Coast.”

Pacific City is located at 21010 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach. For more, including registration visit gopacificcity.com/events.

