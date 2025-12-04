Giving Machines supporting local nonprofits return to Huntington Beach Pier

Local business owner Brad Davis, center, makes a donation Tuesday as Santa Claus looks on during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Giving Machine at Huntington Beach Pier Plaza.

People typically expect a vending machine to feature snacks or beverages. A sheep? Not so much.

For the next week at the Huntington Beach Pier, however, visitors can donate a sheep to communities in need across the globe for $200.

This and a variety of other items are available at a pair of Light the World Giving Machines, vending machines where purchases go toward helping local and international charity partners.

Giving Machine Huntington Beach team leader Julie Moffett, left, introduces Mayor Pat Burns and VIPs during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday at Huntington Beach Pier Plaza. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

There are five Giving Machine sites in Southern California; this is the third year the units have made an appearance in Huntington Beach. The two machines fired up during a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark Giving Tuesday will be at the pier until Dec. 11, at which time they will be transported to the Outlets at San Clemente.

“This city has been so welcoming and fantastic, allowing something like this here,” Giving Machine volunteer Julie Moffett said. “Is there a better location than the pier in Huntington Beach? No. We don’t even have to give an address. It’s pretty cool … Giving, with a view.”

Donations range in cost, from a $5 family hygiene kit that benefits Community Action Partnership Orange County to the pricier items like sheep, which benefit Lifting Hands International. Such a gift covers the cost of raising the sheep, shipping it and teaching someone overseas to care for it, Moffett explained.

Other partners include CHOC Children’s Hospital, Boys and Girls Clubs of America, KFI-AM (640), Waymakers and UNICEF.

“You can find a charity and donate online any time,” Moffett said. “But there’s nothing tangible that you have to connect to when you donate. You might donate $20. Here, you can take that $20 and you can donate it toward something specific — $20 would get two feeding sets.”

Huntington Beach Mayor Pat Burns, VIPs and Santa welcome the return of Giving Machines to the city’s Pier Plaza on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The red Light the World Giving Machines, which are appearing in 126 cities across six continents this holiday season, are operated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Officials said they have raised nearly $50 million since 2017.

“I’d love to see what’s in the machines in Tokyo, Japan, or in Vienna,” Moffett said. “These are things that are needed in Huntington Beach. CHOC Hospital, I actually visited there [Monday]. Their needs go so beyond, but I love these items.”

A donation of $5 to CHOC will provide a picture book to a child, while $25 provides a beanie for a child that has lost their hair. A therapy dog ($30), spiritual care ($50) and pain management ($65) are also available.

The Giving Machine is officially open for the holiday season at Pier Plaza in Huntington Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The vending machine, which accepts credit cards and mobile payments, does not release the picture with the item to the purchaser. Instead, the item card is left at the bottom of the machine, though donors are able to receive a digital receipt by entering a phone number or email address.

“We think it helps crystallize the concept of, ‘I just gave that to someone else,’” spokesman Adam Durfee said. “I vended that, but the recipient is not me, it’s going to be somebody else. There’s actually a little bit of power in that.”

Donors who type in “777” donate one of each item in the machine, valued at $1,505.

Tuesday’s ceremony at Pier Plaza included an appearance by outgoing Huntington Beach Mayor Pat Burns, as well as dozens of local students in the Just Serve club at their respective high schools, according to Moffett.