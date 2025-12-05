Former motorcycle shop owner’s road to redemption leads him to Pelican Harbor

Robert Taylor sits in his apartment at the Pelican Harbor affordable housing community in Huntington Beach.

Robert Taylor calls himself the only Harley-Davidson motorcycle shop owner in history who does not have tattoos.

He has no scientific data to back this up, of course, but Taylor is nothing if not passionate and believable.

“I’m afraid of needles,” he said. “My customers, at one point, wanted to sleeve my arm; they pooled the money. I said, ‘Then, I can’t work for the FBI.’ They were like, ‘What?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, you can’t work for the FBI if you have tattoos.’

“They said, ‘You want to work for the FBI?’” he added with a smile. “And I said, ‘No, but just in case.’”

Robert Taylor shares his emotional journey as he sits in his apartment at Pelican Harbor in Huntington Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The 71-year-old Taylor is full of life, despite being diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer — a medical designation he says does not define him. He lives happily in his one-bedroom apartment on the second floor of the Pelican Harbor affordable senior housing community in Huntington Beach.

During a recent interview on one rainy afternoon, the formerly homeless septuagenarian wore a shirt bearing an image Vladimir Putin. The Russian words on the shirt roughly translate to “I will protect my people.”

“I don’t know why I decided to wear it today, but the dang thing is worth about 300 bones on eBay,” he said with a laugh.

He’s been living at the Pelican Harbor community since February, after about 18 months in the Huntington Beach Navigation Center.

Robert Taylor’s favorite buildable toys on display at his apartment in Pelican Harbor, which has been a lifeline for the Huntington Beach resident. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Before that, he was living out of his truck. Then he spent 10 days at a homeless encampment under the street near the Katella Avenue and Beach Boulevard intersection in Stanton.

“They set me up a bed, and a table and a little lamp,” he said of his modest encampment. “You run over a million manhole covers, kathump, kathump. [But] it sounds a lot different when you’re underneath one.”

Taylor, who owned the Bob Taylor’s Motors shop in Huntington Beach for about 40 years, experienced a relatively swift decline when arthritis began to affect his hands, leaving him unable to function and pay rent. Eventually, he was forced to liquidate the shop.

After that, the effects of taking prescription Xanax caused his mental state to decline, and he started shoplifting. The next several years found Taylor either living out of his truck or bouncing around. He did six months in North Kern State Prison around the onset of the coronavirus pandemic after threatening someone with a shotgun, he said.

Robert Taylor, 71, fell onto hard times after owning a motorcycle shop in Huntington Beach for decades. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Today, Taylor takes accountability for his actions something that has become a lot easier for him to do with a roof over his head.

Jamboree Housing Corp. President/CEO Laura Archuleta said the most effective way to treat and provide services to unhoused people battling afflictions is to place them in supportive housing environments like Pelican Harbor.

“It’s very hard to break any cycle of chronic homelessness by providing services to folks while they’re on the street,” Archuleta said. “This way, they’re actually getting in a safe housing unit and then those services are brought to them. That can be everything from medicine management, it could be helping them schedule appointments with their physician, it could be addiction counseling — anything that they need.”

Irvine-based Jamboree developed Pelican Harbor, which features 43 apartments for low-income seniors and those experiencing homelessness like Taylor once did.

More than 24,000 Californians live on Jamboree properties statewide. More than 2,000 of those people came directly from homelessness, according to Archuleta.

“Keep in mind that here in California, half of all of the homeless people are homeless just because they’re economically homeless,” she said. “They don’t have other corroborating issues. These are people who could rent and live on their own without services, but they just cannot afford to.”

Robert Taylor’s favorite poster and hat at his Pelican Harbor apartment in Huntington Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Taylor said he spent 27 years in Alcoholics Anonymous. He used to smoke methamphetamine but has since stopped.

He also experienced other health issues, as he was hospitalized with an irregular heartbeat a few years ago following a one time episode with fentanyl.

“The poor cat looks at the [reading] off the EKG machine and it’s just like ‘Home Alone,’” Taylor recalled, before imitating Macaulay Culkin in the 1990 film. “Ahh!”

The doctor told him that his heart would likely kill him before the cancer would.

“Without hesitation, I looked at him and said, ‘I’m on a mission from God,’” Taylor said. “And I’ve helped so many people since then.”

He extensively cared for one female acquaintance named Francis, adding that she also eventually made the move from the Navigation Center to Pelican Harbor. And Taylor usually leaves his apartment door open, as other residents know he is gifted at fixing things that are broken.

Taylor called living at Pelican Harbor “a slice of heaven.”

Robert Taylor sits at his Pelican Harbor apartment in Huntington Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“The staff here is excellent,” he said. “I couldn’t ask for anything more — except a crock pot.”

Pelican Harbor was in the news recently, as Jamboree went before the Huntington Beach City Council in September seeking approval for conversion of tax-exempt construction bonds. After an at-times contentious discussion between Jamboree representatives and council members, the council approved the Jamboree request at a Tax and Equity Fiscal Responsibility Act (TEFRA) public hearing by a 4-3 vote.

“Typically, in a development like this, it takes one to two years for the residents to really gel and get used to living together,” Archuleta said of Pelican Harbor, which is getting ready to turn a year old.

“Especially for folks who have maybe lived out on the street longer, it just takes them some time. I always say after year two, it’s usually a really strong group and community that’s functioning well. We’re well on our way there.”

Archuleta said one resident has started her own small plant business, while another is volunteering as a crossing guard.

“I know it was a little tough at that last council meeting, but I think in the long run this council will be proud of the property and proud of our residents,” she said.

Robert Taylor speaks during an interview at this Huntington Beach apartment. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

As for Taylor, who calls himself “the most enthusiastic terminal cancer patient you’ll ever meet,” he enjoys toying with items like robots, drones and planes in his spare time.

He said he’s never feared death, adding that he’s looked it in the face many times as a longtime Harley rider.

“Everything’s an adventure,” he said. “Walking out of that door is an adventure.”

Having that door itself is something that he will not take for granted.