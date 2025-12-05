Around Town: Orange County rings in holidays with slate of December events

Supervisor Katrina Foley’s Holiday New Coats for Kids Drive at the Boys and Girls Club of Costa Mesa in 2023. This year’s event takes place through Dec. 19.

Supervisor Foley kicks off 17th annual Holiday Coat Drive

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley is hosting her 17th annual Holiday Coat Drive and asking residents to donate items for kids ages 4-17 at one of several drop-off locations throughout the 5th District from now until Dec. 19.

Local collection bins may be found at the following locations:

Newport Beach: OASIS Senior Center, 801 Narcissus Ave.; Newport Beach Library, 1000 Avocado Ave.

Costa Mesa: Donald Dungan Library, 1855 Park Ave.; Costa Mesa Senior Center, 695 W. 19th St.; Mesa Verde Library, 2969 Mesa Verde Drive East; Costa Mesa Police Department, 99 Fair Drive.

Laguna Beach: Susi Q Center, 380 Third St.; Laguna Beach Library, 363 Glenneyre St.; Laguna Beach Police Department, 505 Forest Ave.

OCC rings in holidays with Christmas melodrama

Orange Coast College’s Repertory Theatre Company is presenting “The Return of Peppermint Prince,” a melodrama and ice cream social running through Dec. 14 in the Drama Lab Theatre.

The family-friendly performance transports viewers to Sweetieville, where the evil villain, Simon Snodgrass, a dentist, attempts to ruin Christmas once more. Audiences can boo the villain, cheer on the hero, sing holiday songs and eat complimentary ice cream during intermission.

Performances take place Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m., with 2:30 p.m. matinees on Saturdays and Sundays.

Tickets are $15 general admission, $10 for students, seniors or military members, and $5 for children under 12, at orangecoastcollege.edu/academics/vpa/theatre-arts. Free parking is available in Lot C.

Lido Marina Village celebrates waterfront holiday market

Lido Marina Village is embracing the season with a series of family-friendly programming and experiences throughout December, including a Vintage Holiday Market on Dec. 20.

Visitors can explore a festive bazaar with a curated selection of vintage apparel, accessories, jewelry and home goods, from noon to 5 p.m. The event features live holiday music from contemporary a cappella Christmas carolers Jingle 5, gourmet hot chocolate and visits with Santa.

Lido Marina Village is located at 3434 Via Lido, Newport Beach. For more, visit lidomarinavillage.com.

Rossmoor Woman’s Club Announces Holiday Home Tour

The annual Rossmoor Woman’s Club Holiday Home Tou takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Visitors will receive maps to the homes. The day includes complimentary refreshments, raffle baskets to be bid on and seasonal shopping at the club’s craft booth and at the Village shops.