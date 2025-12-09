Law enforcement veteran Joyce LaPointe becomes first woman to lead the Costa Mesa Police Department

Joyce LaPointe has been named chief of the Costa Mesa Police Department, after serving in an interim capacity since June.

Costa Mesa has named Joyce LaPointe its first female police chief.

LaPointe, who joined the Costa Mesa Police Department in 1997, had been serving as interim chief since June.

“As the Police Department continues to build on the positive momentum from June, my focus will remain on taking care of our personnel, strengthening our culture, staying innovative in policing and ensuring we lead with purpose, accountability and heart,” she said.

Hired by the city in 1997, after completing the Orange County Sheriff’s Academy, LaPointe worked as a patrol officer, defensive tactics instructor, tactical flight officer and a traffic investigator. She’s also served as a patrol and jail sergeant, a telecommunications manager and an emergency management coordinator.

LaPointe made history in 2020, when she was sworn in as the CMPD’s first female captain and again as deputy chief in 2023.

City Manager Cecilia Gallardo-Daly — herself promoted Dec. 2 from an interim role to a permanent one — praised Lapointe as a trusted member of the leadership team.

“Her years of experience and dedication to Costa Mesa made this an easy decision to name her as our new police chief, and I am looking forward to working with her for the betterment of the city,” Gallardo-Daly said in a news release.

Mayor John Stephens said LaPointe was instrumental in growing the number of sworn officers and reducing crime, while being part of a command staff that’s embraced technology and transformed the culture of the department.

“She’s also a Costa Mesa resident who is extremely accessible to the community,” Stephens said in the news release. “We are very fortunate that Joyce LaPointe is our new police chief — the Costa Mesa Police Department has never been stronger.”

