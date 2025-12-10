Crowds stroll, shop and celebrate at CdM’s 46th annual Christmas Walk

The village of Corona del Mar was teeming Sunday with crowds enjoying the 46th Annual Corona del Mar Christmas Walk presented by the Corona del Mar Chamber of Commerce.

The day featured live entertainment by nearly 20 local bands, dancing, a visit from Santa Claus, special offerings by businesses — including enticing food samples— exhibits, opportunity drawings and more.

Mayur Cuisine of India offers visitors samples of Indian chicken tikka masala and naan bread during the Corona del Mar Christmas Walk Sunday. (Susan Hoffman)

Advertisement

Lee and Toni Solow, 38-year residents of CdM, said they attend the walk every year to enjoy the holiday atmosphere.

“It’s fun to come out and see people we don’t ordinarily run into,” Toni Solow said of the annual event.

Free samples of caviar entice visitors to a table set up in front of Absolute Caviar during the Corona del Mar Christmas Walk Sunday. (Susan Hoffman)

One of the popular stops for passersby was a sidewalk display by Absolute Caviar, where people stood in line to sample the culinary delicacy. Now in their fourth location, owners Alex and Maria Abrams just opened their new store two weeks ago.

“We’re just very happy to be here and serve the community,” said Maria Abrams.

Further up the street, beauty industry business Lash Pilot, which boasts a vast service menu, attracted inquiries from people who stopped by its display. The Corona del Mar location is now in its third year. Owner Quynh-Tram Vu explained to a visitor that their Santa Monica store has been in operation 14 years. According to the store’s website, Lash Pilot been voted one of the top five lash extension businesses in the United States by Yelp since 2021.

Lash Pilot staff answer inquiries about the menu of beauty services offered by the business Sunday during the Corona del Mar Christmas Walk. (Susan Hoffman)

“We also specialize in blonde eyebrow tinting and what piques people’s interest the most is the brow lamination,” Vu said. “It’s basically building thickness, volume and symmetry.”

Aloha OASIS Strummers entertain passersby during the 4th annual Corona del Mar Christmas Walk held Sunday. (Susan Hoffman)

OASIS Senior Center was well represented in a few ways. Just outside Mother’s Market stood the Friends of OASIS membership table and the OASIS Sailing Club table, which drew interested parties. Stationing themselves in front of Sherman Gardens, the Aloha OASIS Strummers played tunes on their ukuleles to entertain the steady flow of walkers.

Among those strolling along to take in the scene were friends Joette Pierce and Piper Nicholas. Both agreed this year’s Christmas Walk was attracting a great turnout.

“We are so happy it’s not raining,” Pierce said.

Ariana Santulis models a bridal gown in the window of the White Dress Couture Bridal Boutique during the Corona del Mar Christmas Walk Sunday. (Susan Hoffman)

Equine officers patrolled the event, which Nicholas thought was a nice touch.

“I wish they were giving out tickets, though, to loud motorcycles and loud cars,” she said.